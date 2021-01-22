High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys beat Beaver Dam with big second half

“I thought for the most part we got good looks,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “We got two wide-open 3s from the left corner. A wide-open 3 from the right corner. We had a nice drive in the middle of the lane. I thought we still got some pretty good shots. I’m more concerned for us defensively, the way we started the second half.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t have a lot of intensity to start the second half. That’s something we’ve got to figure out. Obviously, that 8 minutes stretch is the ball game. We were better after that, but I don’t know what happened there to be honest with our intensity.”

Abel led all scorers with 22 points, but had 10 of his points in the second half. The Golden Beavers scored 18 as a until in the second half.

“I thought Devon Fielding did a really nice job on him, and in the second half, we had Quinn Servais that really locked on him,” Fergot said. “Quinn comes off the bench for us. I thought he did a great job of locking him down. Quinn’s a strong kid and athletic kid. We said he’s going to score, but you’ve just got to contain him as best you can.”