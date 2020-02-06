High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys blow out Logan

Central drilled 21 of 37 field-goal attempts (56.8 percent) in the first half, while Logan managed to convert just 5 of 26 shots.

“Our shots were not falling and almost all of their shots were falling,” said Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton, who led Logan with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds).

“I think we definitely could have played better on the defensive end and made some smarter decisions on the offensive end with turnovers and making bad passes and not taking good shots.”

By halftime, the game was basically decided as Central held a 49-14 cushion. It was a stark contrast to the first battle this season when Central led 52-38 at the break, and had trouble containing the Rangers’ Floyd Thomas, who had 19 of his 28 at the break.

This time, Thomas was limited to six points at the break and 14 for the game.

“In the first half we were happy (with the defense), the second we gave up way too much,” Central coach Todd Fergot said.

“We have not had a complete game yet defensively. I thought our effort and energy was better, and our execution defensively is where we wanted it to be, in the first half. The second half, not so much.”