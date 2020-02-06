High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys blow out Logan

Nearly a month ago, the Central High School boys basketball team surpassed the 100-point plateau in handing crosstown rival Logan a 30-point loss.
Over the next eight games, the Red Raiders went 4-4, losing to Onalaska, then to a pair of nationally ranked teams in Florida as well as Minnesota powerhouse Minnehaha Academy. If Thursday night’s rematch with Logan is any indication, the Red Raiders are alive and well.
Central, behind star guard and Wisconsin recruit Johnny Davis’ 29-point effort and triple-double from his brother and fellow Badger recruit Jordan Davis, blew past Logan 88-49 before a sizable and loud crowd at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
Central pushed its record to 12-4, 7-1 in the MVC, while Logan fell to 3-13, 2-7 in league play.
“I think it humbled us a lot because we have been blowing teams out, winning by a lot over the past couple of years and to get our butts handed to us a couple times was good for us,” said Johnny Davis of Central’s challenging stretch of the season.
“It was very humbling. I learned that I have to lead the team more and bring them together more. I feel that is why we lost was we started playing individual ball and everybody was all out of sorts.”
Central went to the paint early against Logan, as Terrance Thompson scored five of his 17 points during a game-opening 9-0 run. Just when Logan clogged the lane, Johnny Davis and Noah Compton scored outside, pushing the Red Raiders’ lead to 15-2 and 25-4 just over 7 minutes into the contest.
Central drilled 21 of 37 field-goal attempts (56.8 percent) in the first half, while Logan managed to convert just 5 of 26 shots.
“Our shots were not falling and almost all of their shots were falling,” said Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton, who led Logan with a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds).
“I think we definitely could have played better on the defensive end and made some smarter decisions on the offensive end with turnovers and making bad passes and not taking good shots.”
By halftime, the game was basically decided as Central held a 49-14 cushion. It was a stark contrast to the first battle this season when Central led 52-38 at the break, and had trouble containing the Rangers’ Floyd Thomas, who had 19 of his 28 at the break.
This time, Thomas was limited to six points at the break and 14 for the game.
“In the first half we were happy (with the defense), the second we gave up way too much,” Central coach Todd Fergot said.
“We have not had a complete game yet defensively. I thought our effort and energy was better, and our execution defensively is where we wanted it to be, in the first half. The second half, not so much.”
While Central’s defense was not as intense, or effective, in the second half, Logan simply couldn’t stop Jordan Davis. Davis had five points in each half, but was nearly unstoppable from the point, distributing the ball to the tune of 10 assists. His 10 rebounds gave him his first career triple-double.
“Jordan is continuing to improve just like Johnny is. We have multiple guys that can play the point position for us and so it is kind of by committee and it depends who is closest in transition and gets the ball and brings it up,” Fergot said.
“Jordan just happened to be the one tonight. I thought he made a lot of really good decisions distributing the ball.”
Jordan Davis was happy with his triple-double, but even more excited that the Red Raiders have bounced back from a tough stretch.
“Obviously no one likes losing. We just take it personal, to the heart, as coach Fergot knows,” Jordan Davis said. “We don’t want to lose any more. Our coaches are always saying the score is 0-0, so play like the game is tied. That (defense) has been the emphasis the whole year, just playing defense. Coaches tell us if we play defense that will win us a gold ball, so we really try to emphasize that in games.”
Logan scored 35 second-half points, but 14-point efforts from Thomas and Jhakai Funches simply wasn’t enough.