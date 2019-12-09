High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys blow out Menomonie

One of the area’s must-see boys basketball teams, Central High School, put on another dizzying display of offense Monday night, but this group does something else very well, too.

It plays aggressive, often times in-your-face, defense.

That led to an impressive 92-53 victory over nonconference foe Menomonie at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium, a win that pushed the Red Raiders’ mark to 2-0.

Sure, fans will talk about the offensive star, Wisconsin recruit Johnny Davis and his game-high 32 points. The chatter also will include his twin brother, Jordan, another Badgers’ recruit, and his 18 points, including four long-range 3-pointers.

And let us not forget powerful Terrance Thompson, another Division I player, who put together a workmanlike double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds).

What Central coach Todd Fergot liked just as much, however, was his team’s inspired effort on the defensive end. An effort that forced Menomonie (1-2) into 21 turnovers, and led to 17 Red Raiders’ steals.

“I think we took a step forward tonight, but obviously there is a long ways to go yet. We are just trying to get better each day and see where it takes us in the end,” Fergot said of his team’s defense.