High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys come up short against Minnehaha

As each free shot bounced off the rim and down to the floor or into the hands of a rebounder, the Central High School boys basketball team’s chances at pulling off an upset dwindled.

The second-ranked Red Raiders did some things well Saturday night against Minnehaha Academy, but some trouble defensively and an inability to make free throws down the stretch allowed the Redhawks to leave Mitchell Hall and an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 people with a 73-64 win at the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle.

Senior Johnny Davis had 42 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Central (11-3), which missed seven free throws over the final 6 minutes, 8 seconds to allow Minnesota’s top Class AAA team to slowly pull away.

“If we would have made half of the free throws we missed today, we could have at least put the game into overtime,” said Davis, who made 14 of 20 attempts for a team that was 18-for-30. “They killed us at the end.”

Davis, who will play at the University of Wisconsin next season, had to play well to counter Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, who had 28 points and six rebounds for Minnehaha (15-2). He made 14 of 30 shots and had four assists.

