High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys cruise by Sparta

The Central High School boys basketball team was sharp Tuesday night in its final tune-up before postseason play.
The fourth-ranked Red Raiders dished out 17 assists while shooting 35-of-66 (53 percent) from the floor, and they forced 29 turnovers, 19 of which were steals. The end result was an 88-40 MVC win over Sparta on senior night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
“They’ve had a heck of a career, they really have,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of his seniors, who suffered just one home loss in their careers. “I’m proud of them. They’ve been with us for a long time. … It’s not only the last four years. For a lot of these guys, it’s the last 10, 12 years, depending on when they joined the program.”
Again, the Red Raiders (17-5, 9-2) were led by seniors Johnny and Jordan Davis, who scored 21 and 14 points, respectively. And that duo helped set the tone early.
After fellow senior Brecken Austin knocked down a 3-pointer on Central’s first possession, Johnny Davis came up with a steal and threw down a left-handed dunk. Jordan Davis then picked Haydn Guns’ pocket and finished on the other end.
The Davis twins combined for 10 steals — Jordan had six and Johnny had four — and the Red Raiders hopped out to a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game.
“We played pretty good — we came out with the right intensity, the right defensive mindset,” Johnny Davis said.
You have free articles remaining.
That intensity didn’t subside, as Central forced a number of errant passes and 5-second counts. The Red Raiders, who had 42 points off turnovers, made the Spartans (4-17, 2-9) pay on the other end.
Johnny Davis converted looks in the paint and in transition, and Central — which finished with 17 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — seemed to grab every one of its missed shots before laying it in. The Red Raiders rattled off 7-0, 9-0 and 12-0 runs as they built a 37-9 lead with 4:51 left in the first half.
Johnny Davis, who added seven rebounds and five assists, had 17 of his points in the first half as Central took a 48-18 lead into the locker room before cruising to victory.
Senior Payton Fife and sophomore Noah Compan added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Fife, who normally doesn’t see many minutes, started and scored all of his points in the second half.
“Usually he doesn’t get that much burn,” Johnny Davis said. “But when he does, you see what he’s capable of.”
Fife was 3-of-5 from 3-point land, though the Red Raiders struggled as a whole from beyond the arc. Central was 8-for-29 (28 percent) from deep.
The Red Raiders have lacked 3-point consistency throughout the season but hope to find their stroke in the postseason. They will also likely see the return of Terrance Thompson, who didn’t play Tuesday night, when they play the winner of Menomonie and Logan on March 6.
“He’s got a little soreness, so we’re just trying to be smart with him, get him some time off here and get those legs back,” Fergot said. “I think he’ll be fine.”
Brian Sanchez had 12 points, all triples, to lead the Spartans, who host Aquinas to finish the regular season. Sparta opens postseason play at Holmen on March 3.