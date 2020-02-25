High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys cruise by Sparta

“We played pretty good — we came out with the right intensity, the right defensive mindset,” Johnny Davis said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That intensity didn’t subside, as Central forced a number of errant passes and 5-second counts. The Red Raiders, who had 42 points off turnovers, made the Spartans (4-17, 2-9) pay on the other end.

Johnny Davis converted looks in the paint and in transition, and Central — which finished with 17 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points — seemed to grab every one of its missed shots before laying it in. The Red Raiders rattled off 7-0, 9-0 and 12-0 runs as they built a 37-9 lead with 4:51 left in the first half.

Johnny Davis, who added seven rebounds and five assists, had 17 of his points in the first half as Central took a 48-18 lead into the locker room before cruising to victory.

Senior Payton Fife and sophomore Noah Compan added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Fife, who normally doesn’t see many minutes, started and scored all of his points in the second half.

“Usually he doesn’t get that much burn,” Johnny Davis said. “But when he does, you see what he’s capable of.”