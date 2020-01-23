High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys get last-second win over South Miami to open Montverde Invitational
CENTRAL BOYS 73, SOUTH MIAMI 72

High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys get last-second win over South Miami to open Montverde Invitational

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The Central High School boys basketball team got its first lead of the game just in time.

Johnny Davis stepped to the line with 1.6 seconds left in Thursday's game against South Miami (Fla.) in the opening round of the Montverde Invitational in Montverde, Florida, and knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Red Raiders up 73-72 and complete Central's comeback win.

Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders (9-1). Terrance Thompson added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Davis had 11 points and four rebounds.

Although South Miami (15-2) nearly led wire to wire, Central never let the game get out of hand. The Cobras led by seven at the end of the first quarter, four at half and seven heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders will play the winner of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) and Crestwood Prep (Canada) at 3 p.m. Friday.

