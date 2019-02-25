The Central High School boys basketball team will tackle the WIAA postseason as the state's No. 2 team in Division 2.
The Red Raiders (20-2), led by junior scoring machine Johnny Davis, stayed where they have been all season when the final Associated Press poll was released on Monday.
Central trails No. 1 Nicolet (21-1), which received all of the first-place votes, as it prepares to play either eighth-seeded Logan or ninth-seeded Sparta in a regional semifinal Friday at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. The Rangers host the Spartans on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders, who won the MVC, have the No. 1 seed ahead of second-seeded Onalaska (18-4), which moved up to the No. 7 spot. The Hilltoppers also have a first-round bye and host either seventh-seeded New Richmond or 10th-seeded Tomah in Friday's regional semifinals.
Prairie du Chien (19-3) dropped one spot to No. 8 in Division 3 after losing to Westby, then beating Lancaster and River Valley to close out the regular season.
The Blackhawks earned a No. 1 seed in its bracket and first-round bye. Prairie du Chien hosts either eighth-seeded Lodi or ninth-seeded River Valley on Friday.
Bangor (20-2) maintained its No. 2 position in Division 5, while Blair-Taylor (21-1) moved up one spot to No. 5.
The Wildcats were awarded the No. 1 seed over the second-seeded Cardinals after beating them during the regular season. Both play in quarterfinal games Tuesday with Blair-Taylor hosting 16th-seeded Granton, and Bangor hosting 15th-seeded La Farge.