High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys look for winning path

The Central High School boys basketball team will try to put the finishing touch on second place in the MVC when it hosts third-place Tomah at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Top-ranked Onalaska (19-1, 11-0) wrapped up the championship by beating the Red Raiders (15-5, 8-2) 60-54 on Tuesday and ending their 47-game home winning streak.

Second-ranked Central will attempt to start a new home winning streak by sweeping a regular-season series from the Timberwolves (15-4, 7-3), who have won seven of their past eight games with the only loss coming to the Hilltoppers.

Central senior Johnny Davis enters the game with 2,054 career points and Kobe King’s career total of 2,060 in his focus. Davis had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Red Raiders beat Tomah 88-49 on Jan. 21, while brother Jordan Davis added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Dustin Derousseau was the only Tomah player to reach double figures (10) in that game, and he leads the Timberwolves with his scoring average of 12.7 ppg.

CALEDONIA BOYS AT LA CRESCENT-HOKAH: It has taken one of the top teams in the country — Minnesota’s Minnehaha Academy — to stop the top-ranked Warriors (23-1, 15-0) this season, but the Lancers (18-6, 13-2) are likely ready to give it a second shot on Friday.