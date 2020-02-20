High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys look for winning path

The Central High School boys basketball team will try to put the finishing touch on second place in the MVC when it hosts third-place Tomah at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Top-ranked Onalaska (19-1, 11-0) wrapped up the championship by beating the Red Raiders (15-5, 8-2) 60-54 on Tuesday and ending their 47-game home winning streak.
Second-ranked Central will attempt to start a new home winning streak by sweeping a regular-season series from the Timberwolves (15-4, 7-3), who have won seven of their past eight games with the only loss coming to the Hilltoppers.
Central senior Johnny Davis enters the game with 2,054 career points and Kobe King’s career total of 2,060 in his focus. Davis had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Red Raiders beat Tomah 88-49 on Jan. 21, while brother Jordan Davis added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Dustin Derousseau was the only Tomah player to reach double figures (10) in that game, and he leads the Timberwolves with his scoring average of 12.7 ppg.
CALEDONIA BOYS AT LA CRESCENT-HOKAH: It has taken one of the top teams in the country — Minnesota’s Minnehaha Academy — to stop the top-ranked Warriors (23-1, 15-0) this season, but the Lancers (18-6, 13-2) are likely ready to give it a second shot on Friday.
Caledonia has won five straight games and averaged 99.4 points during that streak since losing to Minnehaha, but it set up that game with an 89-67 win over La Crescent-Hokah.
Noah King scored 28 points and Eli King 27 for the Warriors in that victory, and the Lancers will have to find a way to limit their ability to score points in bunches. Zach Todd had 17 points and Luke Schwartzhoff 15 in that matchup. Isaac Petersen added 13 but foul trouble limited his minutes and allowed the Warriors to dictate the pace more easily.
CASHTON GIRLS AT BANGOR: The third-ranked Cardinals (20-1, 13-0) have already won at least a share of their sixth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship, but the Eagles (18-3, 12-1) are trying to force them to share it on Friday.
Bangor beat Cashton 54-35 the first time around by building a 12-point halftime lead and extending it from there. Karsen Kershner and Megan Miedema each scored 11 points that night to lead the Cardinals, who have won 19 straight games since a loss to Melrose-Mindoro — ranked third in Division 4.
The Eagles have won three straight games since a loss to Blair-Taylor and eight of nine since losing to Bangor.