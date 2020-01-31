High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys make quick work of Holmen

Johnny and Jordan Davis hounded Holmen on the perimeter and pushed the ball in transition while Thompson had his way inside. Thompson scored through a double team in the paint on the game’s first possession, and back-to-back buckets by Johnny Davis that put the Red Raiders up 10-2 less than 3 minutes into the game forced Holmen coach Steve Blank to take a timeout.

Jordan Davis buried a triple a few minutes later that pushed Central’s lead to 17-3. Of those 17 points, Thompson and the Davis twins had 15.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Last time (against Holmen), I don’t think we really pressured the ball how we like to do it,” Jordan Davis said. “But this game, we did, and it really forced a lot of turnovers.”

The Vikings had 11 turnovers, eight of which came via Red Raider steals, and Central turned those into 18 points. Jordan Davis had a one-handed dunk after a steal midway through the first half that pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to 20, and Johnny Davis threw down a windmill dunk after a steal in the second half that extended the lead to 33.

Even when Central wasn’t scoring in transition, it was efficient on offense. Johnny Davis was potent off the dribble — in both getting to the rim and hitting pull-up jumpers — and knocked down two 3s, as did Jordan Davis.