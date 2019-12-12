High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys make quick work of Eau Claire Memorial

Johnny Davis is willing to make whatever play the Central High School basketball team needs, but he didn’t think he would need to make this one.
Late in the first half of the Red Raiders’ game against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday, Old Abes guard Tanner Linduski grabbed a long defensive rebound and raced toward what appeared to be an unprotected hoop on the other end.
But Davis was trailing and met Linduski just as he was going up for a layup. Davis, who is no stranger to making plays above the rim, leaped and, with his head nearly touching the backboard, slapped Linduski’s attempt off the glass.
“At first, I didn’t think the dude was going to shoot the layup,” Davis said. “I mean, I figured he’d be smarter than that.”
It was one of three blocks for the senior and Wisconsin commit to go along with a game-high 30 points, the final four of which came on back-to-back dunks that put a pair of exclamation points on Central’s 95-64 blowout win.
“That was pretty cool and pretty electrifying,” Jordan Davis said of his brother’s chase-down block. “It got the crowd going and got us going.”
Jordan Davis added 20 points to go along with nine assists and did most of his damage in the post. Eau Claire Memorial (2-2) often tasked smaller guards with defending Jordan Davis, and the Central senior, who will join brother Johnny at Wisconsin, used his 6-foot-5 frame to his advantage throughout the night.
“Tonight, he just identified (the mismatch), and our offense kind of gives kids the ability to make a read, and depending on when the matchup is correct, take advantage of that matchup,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team improved to 3-0. “And he did. He did exactly that.”
Seniors Charlie Masewicz and Terrance Thompson joined the Davis twins in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Thompson scored all of his points in the first half and helped the Red Raiders start Thursday’s game as they have in every game in the early season: fast.
Aided by a stingy defense and 3-pointers by Johnny Davis and Thompson, Central went up 8-0 just 60 seconds into the game.
The Red Raiders only made six triples, but four came in the game’s first seven minutes. A 3 from Masewicz with about 7 minutes left in the first half put Central up 39-20.
Sophomore Devon Fielding connected from beyond the arc in addition to Masewicz, Thompson and the Davis twins.
“We got a lot of guys that can shoot the 3,” Fergot said. “We want them, if they’re open, to knock it down.”
A number of steals also allowed the Red Raiders to control the pace early and push the ball in transition. Central forced 20 turnovers, 13 of which came via steals, and turned those into 27 points.
Still, Eau Claire Memorial senior and University of Missouri-Kansas City commit Caden Boser was able to score 27 points, including five 3s, and grab 11 boards. Both Davises emphasized the Red Raiders’ need to improve defensively.
“We’ve got to get better on the defensive end,” Johnny Davis said. “Our goal is to hold teams under 45, and we gave up (more than) 60.”
Nevertheless, Central led 61-31 at half and was up by as many as 36 in the second half as it cruised to victory.