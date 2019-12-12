High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys make quick work of Eau Claire Memorial

Johnny Davis is willing to make whatever play the Central High School basketball team needs, but he didn’t think he would need to make this one.

Late in the first half of the Red Raiders’ game against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday, Old Abes guard Tanner Linduski grabbed a long defensive rebound and raced toward what appeared to be an unprotected hoop on the other end.

But Davis was trailing and met Linduski just as he was going up for a layup. Davis, who is no stranger to making plays above the rim, leaped and, with his head nearly touching the backboard, slapped Linduski’s attempt off the glass.

“At first, I didn’t think the dude was going to shoot the layup,” Davis said. “I mean, I figured he’d be smarter than that.”

It was one of three blocks for the senior and Wisconsin commit to go along with a game-high 30 points, the final four of which came on back-to-back dunks that put a pair of exclamation points on Central’s 95-64 blowout win.

“That was pretty cool and pretty electrifying,” Jordan Davis said of his brother’s chase-down block. “It got the crowd going and got us going.”