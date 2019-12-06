High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys open season with 30-point win over Marshfield

The level of expectation that surrounds the Central High School boys basketball team was evident when senior Jordan Davis was asked what the team did well in opening the season with an 83-53 win over Marshfield on Friday.

Davis needed a minute to think after calling the performance "sloppy" and "ugly" when first asked for his assessment.

"Our transition game," he said after a long pause. "That's our bread and butter, and that was pretty good."

The Tigers had to shoot well from the perimeter to have any kind of chance against Central, and they did at times. Marshfield (1-2) attempted 39 3-pointers -- Central senior Johnny Davis blocked two of them -- and made 12 of them to hang in the game for a little while.

But the runs the Tigers made never really swayed the momentum, which was established when Central (1-0) scored 23 of the first 28 points.

Johnny Davis led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Red Raiders shot 57.4 percent from the floor (35-for-61), made 4 of 16 3-pointers and posted a 42-23 rebounding advantage.

Central also turned the ball over just six times, but players and coach Todd Fergot were talking mostly about things that have to get better before it plays Menomonie at home on Monday.