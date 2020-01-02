High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys roll past La Crosse Aquinas

Despite nearly a two-week layoff between games, the Central High School boys basketball team showed no signs of rust, running past Aquinas 88-36 Thursday night at Central High School.
After a couple of lackluster practices during the layoff, the Red Raiders knew they owed it to their coaching staff to bring the intensity from the opening tip.
"Our practices when we got back from break, they didn't really go that well," Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis said. "We were pretty laid back and all that. Coach was getting on us. We figured we should come out tonight and play really hard for him."
The Red Raiders (6-0) dominated from the opening tip, using their length, speed and athleticism to turn the Blugolds over repeatedly in the opening minutes. Those turnovers led to easy transition opportunities for the Red Raiders.
They jumped out to a 10-0 lead just 74 seconds into the game.
"I thought really our top six guys really played hard and competed throughout," coach Todd Fergot said. "Even when the scoreboard is off, we want to keep playing to get better, and I thought even in the second half those guys really came out with the energy and the execution."
It felt, at times, Johnny and Jordan Davis were all over the court. Their quickness and length wreaked havoc as the two combined to collect nine steals. Both seemed like they could get whatever they wanted offensively.
Johnny showed off his smooth mid-range game and had a few highlight reel dunks, scoring 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Jordan, meanwhile, showed off his improved 3-point shooting stroke by going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to help him finish with 18 points. Charlie Masewicz knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and six rebounds, while Terrance Thompson was a man among boys at times adding 11 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders, who shot nearly 50 percent from the field (37-for-75) and dished out 18 assists.
"I thought we shared the ball really well," Fergot said. "Too many turnovers certainly, but I thought we shared the ball the way we need to."
The Red Raiders also used their distinct size and length to their advantage, as they outrebounded Aquinas (2-5, 0-2) 50-16, including a 23-0 advantage when it came to offensive rebounds. Central had six offensive rebounds on one successful possession.
"Sometimes we like to joke around and see how many layups they can miss at one time to try and see how many tips they can get in one possession," Johnny said. "But yeah, we did a good job on the boards tonight."