High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys roll past La Crosse Aquinas

Despite nearly a two-week layoff between games, the Central High School boys basketball team showed no signs of rust, running past Aquinas 88-36 Thursday night at Central High School.

After a couple of lackluster practices during the layoff, the Red Raiders knew they owed it to their coaching staff to bring the intensity from the opening tip.

"Our practices when we got back from break, they didn't really go that well," Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis said. "We were pretty laid back and all that. Coach was getting on us. We figured we should come out tonight and play really hard for him."

The Red Raiders (6-0) dominated from the opening tip, using their length, speed and athleticism to turn the Blugolds over repeatedly in the opening minutes. Those turnovers led to easy transition opportunities for the Red Raiders.

They jumped out to a 10-0 lead just 74 seconds into the game.

"I thought really our top six guys really played hard and competed throughout," coach Todd Fergot said. "Even when the scoreboard is off, we want to keep playing to get better, and I thought even in the second half those guys really came out with the energy and the execution."