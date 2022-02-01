High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys still second in Associated Press rankings

The Central, West Salem and Bangor high school boys basketball teams maintained their positions and Onalaska Luther moved up a spot in state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (17-1) are still second in Division 2 and trail only No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran, which received nine of the 10 first-place votes cast. Central received the remaining first-place vote.

The RiverHawks took a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s nonconference game at Wisconsin Rapids (2-13) and returns to their MVC schedule with a home game against Holmen on Feb. 8.

The Panthers (15-1) took a four-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s home game against G-E-T (7-10) — led by Cody Schmitz and his 33.1-point scoring average — as the No. 3 team in Division 3.

West Salem trails No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran (17-0) and No. 2 Brillion (17-0) and beat the Red Hawks 98-55 the first time they played this season.

The Knights (15-2), who have only lost to West Salem this season, jumped from the eighth spot to the seventh in Division 4 and were looking for their fourth straight win while playing at Black River Falls (6-8) on Tuesday. Sheboygan Lutheran (14-1) is the state’s top Division 4 team, followed by Cuba City (16-1) and Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-3).

The Cardinals (15-3) came off a tough loss at West Salem on Saturday by beating Melrose-Mindoro 55-50 on Monday. They will try to win their 80th straight game in the Scenic Bluffs when they host Hillsboro (11-7) on Thursday.

The Aquinas girls (14-3) dropped from second to fifth in Division 4 after a nonconference loss at state-ranked Prairie du Chien last week. The Blackhawks (17-1) maintained their No. 3 position in Division 3 with that victory and took a 16-game winning streak into a Tuesday night home game against Logan (6-9).

The Blugolds host Logan on Friday in search of their 86th straight MVC win and hosted Winona Cotter (13-3) on Tuesday.

Mineral Point (18-0) is the top team in Division 4, and Waupun (18-1) — the only team to beat Prairie du Chien this season — is on the top of the Division 3 poll.

West Salem (16-3) became the first team to beat Bangor this season on Saturday, but it fell from No. 4 to No. 7 in Division 3. The first-place Panthers play at second-place G-E-T (9-10) on Thursday.

Bangor (18-1) slipped from second to a tie for third in Division 5 after the loss at West Salem, and Blair-Taylor (15-1) is the other half of that tie after being ranked fifth last week.

The Wildcats, led by junior Lindsay Steien and her 29-point scoring average, have won nine straight games since a nonconference loss to Bangor on Dec. 23.

