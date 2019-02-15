Central's David Hayden drives to the basket around Onalaska's Sam Kick in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
ONALASKA — The Central High School boys basketball team made plays when it had to on its way to winning a share of the MVC championship on Thursday.
The second-ranked Red Raiders overcame a dreadful end of the first half with a solid second, and held off a push from fifth-ranked Onalaska late to emerge from Charles Deeth Fieldhouse with a 62-52 victory.
Junior Johnny Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Central (16-2, 10-0), which leads second-place Onalaska (16-4, 9-2) by a game-and-a-half with two to play. The Hilltoppers have just one game left and need the Red Raiders to lose the last two for a chance at the tie.
Carson Arenz had 16 points for Onalaska, which trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before getting within five points twice and four points once down the stretch.
“We had to come together and play better as a team in the second half because we didn’t in the first half,” Johnny Davis said. “We had to come out and shoot the ball better in the second, too.”
The Red Raiders made 3 of 9 free throws in the first half and 16 of 16 in the second. They made 8 of 30 shots (26.7 percent) in the first half and 12 of 28 (42.9 percent) in the second.
The Hilltoppers got the closest when Dakota Mannel made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 52-48 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left. The Red Raiders missed at the other end, but Jordan Davis was there for the offensive rebound and putback to keep his team in control.
“That was a huge play,” Johnny Davis said of his brother’s basket. “They had just hit a 3 and had momentum. We missed the first shot but he was there to help stop that momentum.”
Johnny Davis made six free throws in the final 1:08 to help Central hold on for the win.
Central played with the lead just twice in the first half and had its biggest advantage at 17-11 when Johnny Davis converted a pass from Noah Parcher into a three-point play with 8:35 on the clock.
The Hilltoppers came back behind Arenz, who hit a 3 from the left corner and turned an offensive rebound into a basket on the ensuing possession.
The Red Raiders went back ahead at 20-18 when Johnny Davis drilled a 3-pointer with a little more than 6 minutes to go, and the Hilltoppers held them scoreless the rest of the way. Central missed its last 13 shots from the floor and all five free throws it attempted before the end of the half.
Taking the lead to the half had to be encouraging to the Hilltoppers after Stuttley picked up his second foul 4:27 into the game. Stuttley returned several minutes later and played with control the rest of the half, and Onalaska took its 25-20 halftime lead when Victor Desmond hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:49 to go.
BY THE NUMBERS
27: Game-high points for Central junior Johnny Davis, who also had a game-high 14 rebounds
16: Made free throws without a miss for Central in the second half
16: Team-high points for Onalaska’s Carson Arenz 4: Consecutive MVC championships for the Red Raiders
Feb. 14: La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Onalaska's Victor Desmond in the first half. Davis finished with 27 points in the Red Raiders' come-from-behind win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 14: La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska
Central's David Hayden drives to the basket around Onalaska's Sam Kick in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
G-E-T's Ben Thompson looks to pass around West Salem's Josh Hauser in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
West Salem's Malachi Athnos drives around G-E-T's Alex Pearson in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
West Salem's Jack Hehli drives around G-E-T's Alex Pearson in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
G-E-T's Sawyer Schmidt drives around West Salem's Mitchell Dunham in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
G-E-T's Jacob Jumbeck drives around West Salem's Trenton Foreman in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
West Salem's Tyler Marcou shoots over G-E-T's Joshua Jumbeck in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
G-E-T's Alex Pearson takes a shot over West Salem's Trenton Foreman in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb 8: West Salem vs GET
West Salem's Malachi Athnos takes a shot in front of G-E-T's Alex Pearson and Trent Harshman, 35, in the first half.
Erik Daily
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Logan’s Devin Moran protects the ball from Central’s Johnny Davis during Tuesday’s game at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Terrance Thompson hauls in a rebound for Central during Tuesday’s game against Logan at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Logan’s Maguire Werner shoots against Central’s Terrance Thompson during Tuesday’s game at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Central’s Johnny Davis applies full court pressure on Logan’s Devin Moran during Tuesday’s game at Central high School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Johnny Davis dunks for Central during Tuesday’s game against Logan at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Central Boy's head coach Todd Fergot
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Central’s Noah Parcher drives the ball along the baseline against Logan’s Floyd Thomas (23) and Maguire Werner during Tuesday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Central’s David Hayden steals the ball from Logan’s Floyd Thomas during Tuesday’s game at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Logan vs. Central
Central’s Jordan Davis shoots from the lane against Logan’s Malik Brown during Tuesday’s game at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 1: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Logan
Onalaska’s Jonathan Flannagan shoots from the perimeter during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 1: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Logan
Onalaska High School’s Dakota Mannel drives against Logan’s Jhakai Funches during Friday’s MVC game at Logan High School. Mannel sparked Onalaska with a 10-point effort.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 1: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Logan
Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath shoots on Logan’s Maguire Werner during Friday’s game at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 1: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Logan
Onalaska’s Victor Desmond is defended by Logan’s Malik Brown as he drives the lane during Friday’s MVC game at Logan High School. The Hilltoppers won 73-36 to push their overall record to 14-3, and MVC mark to 7-1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 1: Onalaska vs. La Crosse Logan
Onalaska’s Tyrell Stuttley drives the ball during Friday’s game against Logan at Logan High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Olivia Zielke shoots from the lane as Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley attempts a block during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley passes past G-E-T’s Alexa Hammond, center, and Cassey Schmitz during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
G-E-T’s Lexi Wagner shoots from the perimeter during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game against Arcadia at the La Crosse Center. Wagner has the Red Hawks' flying high at 15-1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
G-E-T’s Lexi Wagner is covered by Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley (left) and Chloe Halverson during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center. Wagner has stepped up her game on both ends of the floor.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Arcadia’s Linzy Sendelbach is defended by G-E-T’s Olivia Zielke during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
G-E-T’s Olivia Zielke looks to shoot as Arcadia’s Mercedes Romo covers her Halverson during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski and coach Dave Donarski chat before the Onalaska game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Taylor Theusch tries to pass around Onalaska's Kenzie Miller during a game earlier this season.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller, left, and Olivia Gamoke in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Zoey Koblitz drives around Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr drives to the basket around Onalaska's Kenzie Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski shoots in front of Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half on Jan. 24. Donarski is leads area girls in scoring average.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke shoots in front of Aquinas' Kayla Bahr in the first half of Thursday night's MVC game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen’s Jacob Clements drives the ball during Wednesday’s game against Onalaska at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen’s Sawyer Phillips shoots on Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath during Wednesday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Dakota Mannel shoots from the perimeter during Wednesday’s game against Holmen at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz shoots on Holmen’s Tatum Grass during Tuesday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen boy's basketball coach, Steve Blank
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Victor Desmond shoots over Holmen’s Sawyer Phillips during Tuesday’s game at Onalaska High School's Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley drives against Holmen’s Tatum Grass during Tuesday’s MVC game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's David Hayden lays up a shot in front of Minnehaha's Chet Holmgren in the first half on Jan. 19 at the Midwest Players Classic.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Minnehaha's Jalen Suggs takes a shot in the first half against Central at the Midwest Players Classic. Suggs, who has offers from 22 Division I schools for basketball, scored 18 points and eight rebounds in the Redhawks' 59-55 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
La Crosse Central plays Minnehaha Academy in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central High School's De' Andre Davis drives around Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs in the first half of Saturday's game, which was played before an estimated 2,000 fans at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Noah Parcher shoots over Minnehaha Academy's Siegel Howard in the first half of Saturday's game at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Terrance Thompson dunks the ball in the first half against Minnehaha.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia plays Mineral Point in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central High School's Johnny Davis drives around Minnehaha Academy's Prince Aligbe in the first half of Saturday's Midwest Players Classic game at the La Crosse Center. Despite a 21-point, 19-reboud performance from Davis, Minnehaha Academy held off Central 59-55.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Minnehaha's Craig McDonald in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Eli King shoots in front of Mineral Point's Liam Stumpf in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Noah King drives past Mineral Point's Wes Berget in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia head coach Brad King.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Riley Gavin trys to get by Mineral Point's Garrett Wendhausen in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Eli King drives past Mineral Point's Blaise Watters in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Austin Klug takes a shot over Mineral Point's Garrett Wendhausen in the second half of Saturday's game. Klug scored 17 points off the bench in the Warriors' 85-57 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia High School's Noah King takes a shot in front of Mineral Point's Grant Bossert in the second half of Saturday's game at the Midwest Players Classic. King scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Carson Arenz works around Central's Noah Parcher in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Terrance Thompson dunks the ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
midwest-main-secondary-photo
Central's Terrance Thompson reacts after a dunk during a recent game. Thompson is one of dozen or more players with Division I scholarship offers at Saturday's Midwest Players Classic.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
central-ona-cover-photo
Central High School's De' Andre Davis takes a shot in front of Onalaska's Victor Desmond in the first half of Friday night's MVC showdown at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. Central won 74-56.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Jonathan Falagan and Central's Noah Parcher reach for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Dakota Mannel drives around Central's Terrence Thompson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Sam Kick drives around Central's Noah Parcher during a MVC game on Jan. 12. The two teams meet again on Feb. 12 at Onalaska in what will likely decide the MVC champion.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Noah Parcher trys to sneak between Onalaska's Carson Arenz, 1, and Jonathan Flanagan in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Johnny Davis drives by Onalaska's Carson Arenz in the first half.
Erik Daily
boys-scoring-leaders-photo
Onalaska's Carson Arenz takes a shot in front of Central's Terrence Thompson during a recent game. Arenz, at 16.7 points per game, is the area's eighth-leading scorer.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
central-ona-inside-photo2
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Onalaska's Gavin McGrath in the first half of Friday night's MVC game at Central.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: La Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski drives around Holmen's Savannah King in an MVC game last month.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod shoots over Holmen's Haley Valiska in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas coach Dave Donarski.
Erik Daily
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Coutney Becker shoots in front of Holmen's Ellie Kline during Tuesday's MVC game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas High School's Taylor Theusch drives around Holmen's Sydney Jahr in the first half of Tuesday night's MVC game. Aquinas won 68-25, earning its 41st straight win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Holmen coach Nate Johnson.
Erik Daily
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley shoots from the lane during Friday’s MVC game against Sparta at Onalaska High School. The Hilltoppers used a strong second half to defeat Sparta 76-61.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Sparta’s Nick Church drives the ball against Onalaska’s Sam Kick during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz pushes a loose ball away from Sparta’s Raymond Brown during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Jonathan Flanagan looks to pass as Sparta’s Raymond Brown (left) and Nick Church pressure him during Friday’s MVC game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Sparta’s Bryce Edwards shoots against Onalaska’s Victor Desmond during Friday’s game at Onalaska high School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Victor Desmond drives against Sparta’s Bryce Edwards during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Floyd Thomas drives around Central's De' Andre Davis in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Floyd Thomas and Central's Jordan Davis dive for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Maguire Werner takes a shot in front of Central's Terrance Thompson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's Johnny Davis takes a shot in front of Logan's Floyd Thomas in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's David Hayden and Logan's Devin Moran fight for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan coach Andy Fernholz.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's Noah Parcher takes a shot in front of Logan's Floyd Thomas in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's David Hayden takes a shot over Logan's Maguire Werner in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Jhakai Funches drives around Central's Austin Brown in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central coach Todd Fergot.
Erik Daily
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska coach Craig Kowal talks with Carson Arenz from the bench during Onalaska's 65-52 win over Logan on Dec. 21.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton shoots from the lane as Carson Arenz attempts a block for Onalaska during Friday’s game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath drives to the basket as Logan’s Jack McHugh-Sake defends during Friday’s game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Sam Kick shoots from the lane as Logan’s Devin Moran attempts a block during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stuttley-photo
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley shoots from the lane as Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton defends during a recent MVC game. Stuttley, who ranks 10th in the area at scoring at 17.0 points per game, will be in action Saturday at the Midwest Players Classic.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Prepleaders-photo
Central's Johnny Davis, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, leads area scorers with a 23.3 average through 10 games.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
parcher-cover-photo
Central's Noah Parcher has been a leader from his point guard position the past three seasons. He is averaging 10.8 ppg. for the 9-1 Red Raiders, who host Onalaska (10-1) Friday night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central's Johnny Davis
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Jordan Davis lines up a shot during Tuesday’s game against Stoughton at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Noah Parcher drives against Stoughton’s Nathan Hutcherson during Tuesday’s game at Central High School. Parcher's offensive skills are often overlooked because of his pass-first mentality.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Johnny Davis dunks during Tuesday’s game against Stoughton at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom (12)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg (40)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson (21)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Colfax's Addy Olson (30), Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington (10)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey (3)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Colfax's Addy Olson (30), Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Masa Byom (12), Colfax's Emma Hurlburt (54)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Masa Byom (12), Colfax's Emma Hurlburt (54)
BRANDON BERG
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Holmen's Cameron Weber in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's David Hayden drives around Holmen's Caleb Matl during Friday night's MVC game at holmen High School.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Noah Parcher drives around Holmen's Jacob Clements in the first half of Friday night's MVC game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Jordan Davis looks for a shot as Holmen's Ryland Wall defends in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central High School's Terrance Thompson takes a shot in front of Holmen's Sawyer Phillips in the first half of an MVC game at Holmen.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Austin Brown takes a shot in front of Holmen's Sawyer Phillips in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Noah Parcher drives around Holmen's Kevin Koelbl in the first half.
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Johnny Davis takes a shot in front of Holmen's Ben Olson in the first half.
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Taylor Theusch drives around Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke drives around Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Onalaska's Kenzie Miller shoots over Aquinas' Kayla Bahr in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
top5girlshoops-photo1
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski shoots over Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke in the first half during a game earlier this season.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
scheidt-main-photo
Onalaska's Kenzie Miller drives around Aquinas' Megan Scheidt during Thursday's game at Onalaska. Scheidt recently returned from an 11-day mission trip to the African country of Kenya with her father, Jeff.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
donarski-photo
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski drives around Onalaska's Lauren Arenz in a recent MVC game. Donarski, whose Blugolds are 15-0 and have won 43 consecutive games, is the area's second-leading scorer at 24.1 points per game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath shoots from the lane during Tuesday’s game against West Salem at West Salem High School
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz shoots from the lane as West Salem’s Trenton Foreman attempts a block during Tuesday’s game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Sam Kick drives past West Salem’s Malachi Dummer during Tuesday game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
West Salem’s Malachi Dummer recovers a loose ball before Onalaska’s Dakota Mannel during Tuesday’s game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Rachel Peterson drives around Tomah's Emma Liek in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Lily Wehrs drives around Tomah's Alexis Spiers in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Ava Parcher puts up a shot against Tomah in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Beth Meyers works to get around Tomah's Emma Liek in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Ruth Schwichtenberg passes over Central's Beth Meyers in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Madison Lindauer grabs a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Madison Lindauer puts up a shot in front of Central's Rachel Peterson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov 30: Caledonia vs Byron
Caledonia's Eli King takes a shot over Byron's Carter Wilde in the first half.
Erik Daily
hoopsleaders-photo
Caledonia's Noah King takes a shot against Byron's Jake Braaten (left) and Easton Hulke in a game earlier this season. King is the area's fifth-leading scorer, averaging 18.8 points per game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Savannah Hinke trys to get by Aquinas' Courtney Becker in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Aaliyah McMillan drives past Aquinas' Taylor Theusch in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr takes the ball away from Chippewa Falls' Caelan Givens in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley gets trapped by Aquinas' Courtney Becker, left, and Lexi Donarski in the first half.
Erik Daily
ona-aquinas-COVER-PHOTO
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski drives around Chippewa Falls' Maria Friedel in a game earlier this season. The Blugolds (6-0) battle Onalaska (4-1) in a key MVC game Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Courtney Becker grabs a rebound against Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski fights for a loose ball with Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod scrambles for a loose ball with Chippewa Falls' Caelan Givens in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Cynda Protsman drives around Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Annabelle Koenig shoots over Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons shoots over Luther's Jalen Schwichtenberg in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom shoots over Luther's Annabelle Koenig in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson drives between Luther's Kaitlen Kennedy, 5, and Grace Manke, 24, in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington looks to pass around Luther's Emily Wintrone in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom drives around Luther's Annabelle Koenig in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg looks to pass around Luther's Emily Wintrone in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons drives around Luther's Grace Manke in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey and Luther's Grace Manke scramble for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson watches his team play Luther.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Emily Wintrone takes a shot in front of Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Subscribe to Breaking News