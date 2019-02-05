Try 1 month for 99¢
Johnny Davis dunks for Central during Tuesday’s game against Logan at Central High School.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The expected tone was set immediately.

A couple minutes into the Central High School boys basketball team’s game against Logan, Johnny Davis followed up a steal with a dunk.

That was just the first time the Red Raiders got a rise out of an estimated crowd of 1,000 people at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Terrance Thompson hauls in a rebound for Central during Tuesday’s game against Logan at Central High School.

Second-ranked Central put together a first-half highlight reel that included plenty of dunks and 3-pointers to beat the Rangers 73-38 and keep sole possession of first place in the MVC.

“We had a couple bad practices, but we played better tonight,” Central junior Terrance Thompson said. “We’re playing well enough to get the wins we need.”

The Red Raiders (14-2, 8-0) scored the first 15 points and never let Logan (7-10, 2-6) make a serious run. The transition game was working well, and Central shooters were on fire from the 3-point line.

Todd Fergot mug

Fergot

“It’s a city game, and you never know what will happen,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team won its third straight game since a loss to 2018 MSHSL Class AA state champion Minnehaha Academy at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 19, and completed a regular-season sweep of the Rangers. “We weren’t where we needed to be (at Monday’s practice), but we took some steps forward today, and we had to.”

Thompson led Central with 17 points and eight rebounds. His aggressive play under the basket turned into points more than it usually does, and he made 9 of 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

Johnny Davis added 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Central made six of its eight 3-pointers in the first half.

The first steal and dunk by Davis gave the Red Raiders a 5-0 lead. The second pushed that advantage to 7-0. He had three dunks and Thompson one as Central opened up a 47-16 lead by halftime.

Fergot said it was good to see his team play well in most aspects of the game. The Red Raiders controlled tempo, put the ball where it needed to be and made Logan work to get the ball up the floor on every possession.

Central’s David Hayden steals the ball from Logan’s Floyd Thomas during Tuesday’s game at Central High School.

Central turned 10 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points, and Thompson had four of those boards.

Thompson has been a double-double threat in every game this season but has made his biggest impact on defense and as a rebounder. He made 4 of 6 shots to go with his performance at the foul line.

“We really wanted to get the ball in the paint tonight,” Thompson said. “We know that if we force the issue inside, we are hard to beat.”

Thompson has been consistent after starting the season with a hand injury that has since healed. He had three offensive rebounds in the first half, and they led to seven points.

“Coach (Mike) Brudos does a great job with our post players, and we’ve been working on some details with (Thompson),” Fergot said. “He’s making progress with a couple of things, and one of them was getting over the injury because we can see he’s a different player now.”

Logan was led by Maguire Werner’s eight points and six rebounds. It didn’t get its first points until Devin Moran buried a 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or on Twitter @sommerfeldtlax

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.