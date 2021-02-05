High school basketball: La Crosse Central dominates in win over Logan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rangers, who were led by Eli Stovall's six points, also had trouble getting going in the second half.

Central extended its halftime lead from 25 points to 69-18 by scoring 29 of the first 32 points. Logan used a Stovall 3-pointer with 14:29 left to get within 50-18 but didn't score again until Nicky Gavrilos hit a jump shot with 6:30 to go.

The shot by Gavrilos answered four straight points — and 19 consecutive by Central — from senior Deston Woolley that gave Central its biggest lead at 69-18.

"City games are always important, so we really wanted to win this one," Pretasky said. "We also have a big game coming up (at Tomah on Saturday), and we wanted to play well to be ready for that game, too."

Central beat the Timberwolves (13-8, 4-4) 59-44 on Jan. 15 behind Fielding's 19 points and Compan's 14.

Fergot said his team will have to rebound even better against Tomah, which lost a 63-62 game to Holmen on Friday, to keep an unbeaten conference season alive.

"We'll have to be significantly better overall for that game, especially with it being at their place," he said. "There are a lot of important things defensively that we will have to do.