It was a Noah Parcher play and just one of many the Central High School senior made Thursday night at the Logan fieldhouse.
Teammate Jordan Davis missed a 3-pointer from the left side, and Parcher couldn’t quite get to the offensive rebound right of the hoop.
But Parcher tipped the ball from the hands of Floyd Thomas into the hands of Johnny Davis, who hit the layup and ensuing free throw after he was fouled.
Whether he was making shots or setting them up, Parcher was the star in the Red Raiders’ 74-35 MVC victory over the Rangers in front of an estimated crowd of 1,200 people Thursday night.
Central (8-1, 2-0) pushed its way into a three-way tie with Onalaska (8-1, 2-0) and Sparta (9-2, 2-0) for the MVC lead by scoring 28 of the first 32 points in the second half. The Hilltoppers and Spartans meet Friday night in Onalaska.
“Yeah, he got us going in the second half, but I also thought he played very well in the first half when we had to weather some trouble,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “I think tonight was the best game he has played all season.”
Parcher’s tip to Davis resulted in one of Central’s four three-point plays in the second half and was one of his five second-half assists. He had seven assists in the game to go with his game-high 21 points as the Red Raiders ran their conference winning streak to nine games.
Parcher had 13 of his points in the first half as Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis sat with foul trouble, but he either scored the basket or assisted on the shot on six of the first eight hoops Central scored in the second half.
All of this came after the Rangers trailed just 31-23 at halftime.
+1
Logan's Floyd Thomas and Central's Jordan Davis dive for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
“We knew Logan was going to go on a run, and we had to find a way to handle the adversity,” Parcher said. “We had some guys pretty down, but we got fired up in the locker room. We had to turn it up on them.
“That’s how we should play all the time.”
Johnny Davis scored 17 of his 20 in the second half, and Jordan Davis scored six of his eight after the break. Terrance Thompson had a game-high 11 rebounds.
It added up to a tough loss for Logan (3-7, 0-4), which will have to wait two weeks for another chance at its first conference win when it hosts Aquinas (3-7, 0-1) on Jan. 17.
The Rangers did some things well early and made five of their six 3-pointers in the first half. They led 5-0 and 10-5 after Calvin Mavin hit two of his four 3-pointers early, but they never led again after Johnny Davis converted on a spin move in the lane for a 15-13 Central lead midway through the first half.
+1
Logan's Jhakai Funches drives around Central's Austin Brown in the first half.
Erik Daily
Mavin scored 13 points and Jacksun Hamilton 10 for the Rangers, who made 5 of 28 shots (17.9 percent) in the second half.
Parcher, who also had nine rebounds, shot well from the perimeter, got to the basket with ease and directed his offense to a dominant second-half performance. The Red Raiders turned the ball over four times in the second half.
“I don’t think I did a really good job of being a point guard early in the season,” Parcher said. “The Brookfield Central game (a 72-49 loss on Dec. 15) was a big learning point for me.
“I took that game to heart to see how much better we needed to get, and things have changed since then.”
BY THE NUMBERS
21: Game-high points for Central senior Noah Parcher, who also had 9 rebounds and 6 assists
12: Second-half points for Logan after it trailed just 31-23 at halftime 9: Consecutive MVC wins for the Red Raiders since a loss at Onalaska last season
MVC BOYS
Team
Ovr. W-L
Conf. W-L
Central
8-1
2-0
Onalaska
8-1
2-0
Sparta
8-1
2-0
Holmen
4-5
1-1
Tomah
2-5
0-1
Aquinas
3-7
0-1
Logan
3-7
0-3
