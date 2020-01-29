High school basketball: La Crosse Central freshman Brittney Mislivecek showing her potential

The Central High School girls basketball team is full of strong role players.
Senior Rachel Peterson provides consistent scoring and leadership. Junior Ava Parcher can drive and hit perimeter shots; junior Whitney Mislivecek can shoot from 3-point range, too. Senior Ally Athnos is a solid post presence, and sophomore Lily Wehrs is often reliable off the bench.
But the Red Raiders (12-5) have no one superstar, as coach Quartell Roberson puts it. They could have one in the making, though, in the form of freshman guard Brittney Mislivecek.
“That’s the beauty of, I think, her situation is that she’s only a freshman,” Roberson said. “Having three more years to get stronger and better — and basketball is her thing. … I believe Brittney at one point could be a superstar for us.”
It’s easy to see why Roberson believes that.
Mislivecek is the Red Raiders’ leading scorer at 10.1 points per game. She scored 18 in Central’s season-opening win at Menomonie and followed with a season-high 21 points two games later against Wisconsin Rapids. Over a stretch from mid-December to mid-January, she was in double figures in seven straight games.
“I knew she was going to be strong coming out,” Peterson said. “She had a great first game, and so that really got me excited. I think she brings a lot of energy and talent to the team that was really needed.”
Before Roberson became Central’s head coach in 2017, he saw that talent, too, as Mislivecek made her way through the team’s youth program. He also coached the eighth-grade team last year after the varsity season ended, giving him an opportunity to work with Mislivecek.
“I knew coming in that she was going to be varsity right away, just based off what we did with her last year,” Roberson said. “We had her (with the varsity) in the summer right away.”
This season, Mislivecek has showcased her ability. She has a quick first step that makes her potent off the dribble, and she has a smooth shot — Mislivecek says she’s pleased with the progress she’s made on her pull-up jumper.
“Offensively, she’s a threat from all over the floor,” Roberson said.
She’s aggressive, too, and she isn’t afraid of big moments. Mislivecek hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds left against Logan earlier this season and shined against then-No. 3 Onalaska, scoring 14 points and providing key buckets and free throws down the stretch.
“It’s a great thing for our team that we’ve got a younger player that can do that for us,” Roberson said. “It actually takes some of the pressure of some of the older girls, too.”
“I’m more comfortable with my team (than at the beginning of the season),” Mislivecek added. “... Playing with them, it’s helping me build my confidence. My playing level is going up, and I’m getting stronger.”
But there’s still room for improvement, and the past two games have been evidence of this.
Against Tomah on Jan. 21, Mislivecek was 1-of-8 from the floor, including 0-of-4 from 3. Against West Salem last Thursday, she was 0-of-6 shooting and had six turnovers.
In addition to cutting down turnovers, Roberson would like to see Mislivecek have more control on her drives and continue to get stronger — he feels that she’s rushing shots in the lane instead of taking contact as it comes. Shot selection is key, too, and Mislivecek hopes to improve her release.
“The last couple games haven’t been great for her, but there’s still a lot of greatness in her,” Roberson said. “Just got to get back to square one.”
Mislivecek is just a freshman, after all.
