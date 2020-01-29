High school basketball: La Crosse Central freshman Brittney Mislivecek showing her potential

Before Roberson became Central’s head coach in 2017, he saw that talent, too, as Mislivecek made her way through the team’s youth program. He also coached the eighth-grade team last year after the varsity season ended, giving him an opportunity to work with Mislivecek.

“I knew coming in that she was going to be varsity right away, just based off what we did with her last year,” Roberson said. “We had her (with the varsity) in the summer right away.”

This season, Mislivecek has showcased her ability. She has a quick first step that makes her potent off the dribble, and she has a smooth shot — Mislivecek says she’s pleased with the progress she’s made on her pull-up jumper.

“Offensively, she’s a threat from all over the floor,” Roberson said.

She’s aggressive, too, and she isn’t afraid of big moments. Mislivecek hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds left against Logan earlier this season and shined against then-No. 3 Onalaska, scoring 14 points and providing key buckets and free throws down the stretch.

“It’s a great thing for our team that we’ve got a younger player that can do that for us,” Roberson said. “It actually takes some of the pressure of some of the older girls, too.”