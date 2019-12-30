High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls beat G-E-T for fourth straight win

GALESVILLE — The Central High School girls basketball team used a 30-point second half and stingy defense to earn a 50-32 win over G-E-T on Monday night.

The Red Raiders, who held the Red Hawks to just 12 points in the second half, have now won four straight games and improved to 9-2. Central freshman guard Brittany Mislivecek scored 14 points.

G-E-T junior guard Anna Puent scored 12 points off the bench; nine of those points came in the first half.

The Red Hawks lost their third straight game and fell to 3-7.

