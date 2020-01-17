High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls hold on to topple Onalaska

The Red Raiders also got double-digit points from junior Ava Parcher and freshman Brittney Mislivecek, who each scored 14. Mislivecek hit four free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

“I just had to get up there and knock (the free throws) down because I knew my team needed me,” Mislivecek said.

Central led by as many 10 in the second half. Onalaska (9-3, 4-2) tied the game at 48 late in the game on a jumper from Lauren Arenz, who had eight points, but never regained the lead after the Red Raiders grabbed it midway through the first half.

Central did a solid job keeping the Hilltoppers out of the lane and forced a number of looks from outside as a result. Onalaska shot just 35 percent for the game.

“I thought we did a great job of digging in and just keeping them in front of us,” Roberson said. “In some games, we’ve been gashed up and girls are getting by us, but this game we really battled to keep them in front.”

The Red Raiders forced 21 Onalasaka turnovers. And though they had 21 turnovers themselves, they largely handled the Hilltoppers’ pressure.

That was key as each offense settled in after a rocky start, and Central was able to capitalize.