High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls hold on to topple Onalaska

ONALASKA — In his pre-game speeches, Central High School girls basketball coach Quartell Roberson normally places much of his focus on his team’s opponents.
But on Friday night, before an MVC tilt at third-ranked Onalaska, he switched things up.
“Tonight was all about what we can do, what we have to do to win this game,” Roberson said.
The underlying message was similar to what Roberson wanted his team to do against the Hilltoppers’ defensive pressure: Don’t be afraid, and attack the moment.
The Red Raiders did just that.
In front of a full crowd at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse, Central refused to back down and delivered a statement win, knocking off Onalaska 55-50 in a physical battle and snapping a 13-game losing streak against the Hilltoppers.
“It means everything,” said Roberson, whose team improved to 11-4 (4-2). “That’s a great basketball team. … For our program, our younger kids especially, to see that we can compete (is huge).”
“It’s going to be great momentum for the rest of our season,” added Central senior Rachel Peterson, who scored 10 points. “... Obviously, we’re coming off that loss to Logan, which was defeating a little bit. It’s a big way to bounce back."
The Red Raiders also got double-digit points from junior Ava Parcher and freshman Brittney Mislivecek, who each scored 14. Mislivecek hit four free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
“I just had to get up there and knock (the free throws) down because I knew my team needed me,” Mislivecek said.
You have free articles remaining.
Central led by as many 10 in the second half. Onalaska (9-3, 4-2) tied the game at 48 late in the game on a jumper from Lauren Arenz, who had eight points, but never regained the lead after the Red Raiders grabbed it midway through the first half.
Central did a solid job keeping the Hilltoppers out of the lane and forced a number of looks from outside as a result. Onalaska shot just 35 percent for the game.
“I thought we did a great job of digging in and just keeping them in front of us,” Roberson said. “In some games, we’ve been gashed up and girls are getting by us, but this game we really battled to keep them in front.”
The Red Raiders forced 21 Onalasaka turnovers. And though they had 21 turnovers themselves, they largely handled the Hilltoppers’ pressure.
That was key as each offense settled in after a rocky start, and Central was able to capitalize.
After the teams traded 5-0 runs, Parcher knocked down a 3-pointer that put the Red Raiders up 16-14 and sparked an 11-0 run. Parcher knocked down a pair of free throws to cap the run and extend Central’s lead to 24-14 late in the first half.
The Hilltoppers didn’t go away easily, though.
After cutting the lead to 26-19 at the half, Onalaska opened the second half on a quick 7-2 run, led by senior Kenzie Miller, who scored a game-high 15 points but was one of three Hilltoppers who fouled out.
“Q definitely talked to us a lot in the locker room (at half) that they were going to start hitting shots,” Parcher said. “... They are a very competitive team.”
But so is Central, and it had a response for everything Onalaska threw at it in the second half.
Parcher led a 6-0 spurt, and Mislivecek hit a pull-up jumper to push the Red Raiders’ lead to 39-29. After a free throw from the Hilltoppers’ Lexi Miller cut the lead to 1, Peterson got a bucket after an offensive rebound.
“I thought Ava played one of her better games of the season,” Roberson said. “... And Rachel, she battles for us. She put a lot of hard work in the offseason, and she deserves something like this in her senior year.”
Arenz hit that shot that tied the game late, but Peterson, Mislivecek and Lily Wehrs hit free throws down the stretch to seal the game.