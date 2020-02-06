High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls hold on to beat Logan

When the Central High School girls basketball team needed Rachel Peterson the most during Thursday night’s MVC battle against crosstown rival Logan, she delivered.

After the Red Raiders failed to make a field goal in the first 8 minutes, 57 seconds of the second half, the senior knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to put Central back in front by one. Later in the half, she converted a three-point play and knocked down key free throws to combat a late run by the Rangers.

“She answered the challenge,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said. “Came out in the second half, was a little bit more aggressive, knocked down a big 3. I think she took that from Lexi (Donarski) on Monday. She hit a step-back, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.’”

Peterson scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half and made all six of her free throw attempts as the Red Raiders held off Logan 52-46 at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

“Losing is never fun, but losing to a city rival is even worse,” Peterson said. “Someone had to pick up the intensity and get us going.”