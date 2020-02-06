High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls hold on to beat Logan

When the Central High School girls basketball team needed Rachel Peterson the most during Thursday night’s MVC battle against crosstown rival Logan, she delivered.
After the Red Raiders failed to make a field goal in the first 8 minutes, 57 seconds of the second half, the senior knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to put Central back in front by one. Later in the half, she converted a three-point play and knocked down key free throws to combat a late run by the Rangers.
“She answered the challenge,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said. “Came out in the second half, was a little bit more aggressive, knocked down a big 3. I think she took that from Lexi (Donarski) on Monday. She hit a step-back, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.’”
Peterson scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half and made all six of her free throw attempts as the Red Raiders held off Logan 52-46 at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
“Losing is never fun, but losing to a city rival is even worse,” Peterson said. “Someone had to pick up the intensity and get us going.”
Ava Parcher scored a team-high 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half, and had nine rebounds for Central, which avenged a 56-54 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 10. The Red Raiders (14-6, 7-3) also got solid contributions Whitney and Brittney Mislivecek, both of whom added nine points and made free throws late in the game.
Central made 22 of its 28 free-throw attempts as a team.
“The first time we played them, we shot 19-for-35 (from the free-throw line), and we lost by two,” Roberson said. “You make three out of 16, which are terrible numbers, and then we win that game. This time we shot 22-for-28, which was the difference in the game.”
The Red Raiders needed all of them as Logan (12-8, 5-6), led by Jenna, Jazzy and Jojo Davis, pushed Central late.
After a Claire Borsheim free throw cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 42-36 with 2:03 left in the game, the Rangers got back-to-back steals created by ball pressure from Jazzy Davis, which trimmed the deficit to two. An offensive rebound and putback by Jenna Davis a minute later kept Logan alive, but Central closed out the game from the charity stripe.
Jenna Davis finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Jazzy Davis added 12 points. Borsheim and Jojo Davis added nine and eight points, respectively.
“Those last couple minutes of the game, they fought extremely hard,” Logan coach Abby Wiedman said. “... They came back, got two quick steals, four points, and that was awesome to see that fight at the end.”
The Red Raiders led 25-20 after the first half, in which the Rangers struggled to convert looks around the basket. Logan was also just 7 of 18 (39 percent) from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t finish very well at the rim tonight or (with our) free throws,” Wiedman said. “In a game like this, when it comes down to the wire, that matters.”
Central, on the other hand, was able to do so and came away with a win.
“In the past, we may have found a way to lose that game,” Roberson said. “This team is really finding a way to win those games at the end.”
Up next, Logan plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday, while Central hosts Sparta next Thursday.