High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls run away from Logan in second half

As the Central High School girls basketball team got comfortable, its success grew.

That added up to a 60-33 win over Logan in its first game of the season at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Red Raiders didn't light up the Rangers until midway through the second half, but when they got started Logan couldn't do anything to stop them.

A pretty close game up to that point, Central (1-0, 1-0) hit Logan (0-1, 0-1) with an 8-0 halfway through the second half and scored 16 of the final 18 points to win in convincing fashion.

"I think, maybe, we had some jitters in the first half," Central coach Quartell Roberson said. "The second half was more team basketball and locking in on (defense).

"The energy level is also different when we wear these masks, but I rhink we figured some things out later in the game."

The Rangers were held to one field goal inside the 3-point line in the first half, but the Red Raiders weren't able to take advantage of the defensive performance and led just 26-22 going to the second half.