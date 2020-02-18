High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls soundly beat Onalaska

Central High School girls basketball freshman Brittney Mislivecek has made it clear this season that she can thrive in big games and big moments.
She scored 14 points in the Red Raiders’ first meeting with Onalaska and knocked down key free throws to seal what was a 55-50 win. In a Jan. 10 loss crosstown rival Logan, she scored 16 points, including the tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds to go.
With the sixth-ranked Hilltoppers at a full Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night — and with second place in the MVC on the line — Mislivecek came through again.
Mislivecek did a little bit of everything — a steal and a layup, a floater in the lane, a nice dish to Ally Athnos in the lane — and scored a game-high 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting to help Central earn a 50-29 win over Onalaska.
“I like the crowd; it’s fun,” Mislivecek said. “There’s not many games that many people come to, especially to girls basketball.”
“I think I said this earlier in the season, she’s going to be great to watch over these next few years,” said Central coach Quartell Roberson, whose team improved to 16-6 (9-3). “… There were a couple times I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, wait, no. Oh, OK, well do your thing.’ She’s great.”
The Red Raiders also got a double-double out of Athnos, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The senior led Central’s charge on the glass; the Red Raiders out-rebounded the Hilltoppers 46-26 and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds.
“I really wanted it. I fought hard even when things didn’t go our way,” Athnos said. “I just finally showed what I can do and crashed the boards, got some buckets.”
You have free articles remaining.
Buckets were hard to come by for both teams in the early going. Onalaska (16-5, 8-4) scored the game’s first four points, and Central got its first basket — courtesy of Athnos — with 13 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.
As they did in the teams’ first meeting, the Red Raiders cut off driving lanes and contested shots. But even when the Hilltoppers had open looks, they struggled to convert. Onalaska was 26 percent from the floor in the first half and 0-for-9 from 3.
“I thought we got good shots, but we’ve been talking all year about trying to finish off two feet, and a lot of our shots tonight were one-foot finishes and fades down low,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “You’re not going to get a call and go to the free-throw line when you do that. … We had gotten better with it, and tonight we kind of went backward a little on it.”
Central, led by Mislivecek and Athnos, used a 12-3 run in the first half to go up 16-11 as the Hilltoppers often went multiple minutes without scoring.
The Red Raiders led 19-15 at half and went on an 8-3 run to start the second half before a 9-0 spurt that effectively put the game away. Mislivecek capped that second run with a weaving drive through the lane to push Central’s lead to 38-22 with 5:15 to play.
Lauren Arenz and Kenzie Miller scored eight and nine points, respectively, for Onalaska, which saw junior guard Olivia Gamoke leave with a knee injury late in the game.
The Red Raiders’ Whitney Mislivecek also left the game with a knee injury late in the second half.
Neither coach knows how long to expect those two players to be sidelined.
The Hilltoppers conclude their regular-season schedule when they host Menomonie at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Central is off until the WIAA tournament. The Red Raiders will host the winner of Logan and Tomah in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Feb. 28.