High school basketball: La Crosse Central girls soundly beat Onalaska

“I really wanted it. I fought hard even when things didn’t go our way,” Athnos said. “I just finally showed what I can do and crashed the boards, got some buckets.”

Buckets were hard to come by for both teams in the early going. Onalaska (16-5, 8-4) scored the game’s first four points, and Central got its first basket — courtesy of Athnos — with 13 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half.

As they did in the teams’ first meeting, the Red Raiders cut off driving lanes and contested shots. But even when the Hilltoppers had open looks, they struggled to convert. Onalaska was 26 percent from the floor in the first half and 0-for-9 from 3.

“I thought we got good shots, but we’ve been talking all year about trying to finish off two feet, and a lot of our shots tonight were one-foot finishes and fades down low,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “You’re not going to get a call and go to the free-throw line when you do that. … We had gotten better with it, and tonight we kind of went backward a little on it.”

Central, led by Mislivecek and Athnos, used a 12-3 run in the first half to go up 16-11 as the Hilltoppers often went multiple minutes without scoring.