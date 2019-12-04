High school basketball: La Crosse Central remains undefeated with win over Wisconsin Rapids

Between the two, it seemed that Central always had an answer for what Rapids threw at it.

Rapids sophomore Megan Clary, who scored a game-high 26 points and made four 3-pointers, went on a 6-0 run by herself early in the second half, but Peterson poured in 10 points in the period’s first eight minutes to ensure Central never fell behind.

"(Peterson) is one of the people we're counting on to score," Roberson said. "I thought she did a better job in the second half of demanding the basketball and actually finishing."

Rapids cut Central’s lead to five on a bucket by Alli Martin midway through the half, then Mislivecek took action. The freshman evaded defenders on her way to the rim and knocked down a pair of free throws for a 4-0 run of her own.

Clary answered with a score, but Peterson and Mislivecek combined to shut Rapids' door for good. The two scored back to back before Peterson found Ava Parcher in the left corner for a 3 that put Central up 59-45 with less than six minutes to play. Central led by at least eight for the remainder of the game.

Peterson and Mislivecek’s play in the second half helped Central shrug off a slow start. The two teams combined for just 20 points in the game’s first 10 minutes.