The Central High School boys basketball team refused to let a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Logan on Friday distract it on the path it hopes leads to Madison.
The second-ranked Red Raiders went on a big run in each half to cruise to an 87-37 win over Logan (9-15) in front of about 700 people at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
Junior Johnny Davis made 8 of 10 shots and led the Red Raiders (21-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds to give Central another home game. The Red Raiders will host fourth-seeded Holmen (11-11) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a regional final.
Senior Noah Parcher hit three 3-pointers en route to a 20-point game, and junior Jordan Davis added 15 as Central beat Logan for the third time this season.
Central made 18 of 21 shots (85.7 percent) in the second half, and was 33-for-49 (67.3 percent) overall.
“I think we came out really strong,” Parcher said. “I don’t remember what the score was, but I know we got in a run right away. We came out strong in the first half, and we came out strong in the second half.”
Central’s biggest first-half run was a 13-0 spurt over a 3-minute, 37-second span.
Logan, which played without senior Calvin Mavin — he scored 32 points in a quarterfinal victory over Sparta on Tuesday — knew it had its hands full with the top-seeded Red Raiders.
“It’s pick your poison,” said Logan coach Andy Fernholz, who declined to explain Mavin’s absence. “Do you want to keep them out of the paint, or do you want to make them to beat you from outside? They shot the ball extremely well. When they make shots like that, they’re really tough.”
The Rangers failed to get much going without Mavin, a consistent double-figure scorer.
“We had a group of guys out there tonight that battled and competed,” Fernholz said. “I’m really proud of the guys’ effort. I thought they competed like crazy in the first half, especially.”
Jhakai Funches led the Rangers with nine points, and Jacksun Hamilton put up eight.
Meanwhile, the loudest cheer of the night was in favor of the Rangers after the outcome was decided.
Logan senior Antonio Siegel, who is autistic, hit two 3-pointers in the final 96 seconds of the game. His first 3 came from the right wing and the second left wing, right in front of the Rangers’ bench.
Just the way Siegel’s favorite athlete, LeBron James, does late in postseason games.
Both benches stood, jumped up and down and applauded while the Central student section chanted “easy money” after both made shots.
“It was a fantastic moment, and it was something that him and everyone in that gym will remember for a long time,” Fernholz said. “I’m incredibly happy for him. We’re not surprised when he makes shots, because he can play.”
Central also gave freshman Devon Fielding a loud cheer when he hit a 3 in the final 2 minutes. Every Red Raider on the roster played, and 11 players scored.
“I thought they did a nice job, and we talk about everyone getting better,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “I thought it was a good team win.”