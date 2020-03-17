High school basketball: La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis named Mr. Basketball

Johnny Davis excelled against top-ranked boys basketball teams this season, and it makes sense when the ceiling of the Central High School senior is understood.
Davis wasn't just there for the Red Raiders in big games, he was there for them whenever they needed him. he was also there in many capacities, which separated him from the pack as a player.
All of that was recognized Tuesday as the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Davis as the winner of its Mr. Basketball award.
Davis gives the Coulee Region a sweep of WBCA approval after Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski was named Miss Basketball on Monday.
"I think we ended up playing seven teams that were ranked No. 1 in their respective states," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "The way he played against the highest level of competition, there was no doubt in my mind (that Davis would be selected)."
The Red Raiders (20-5) ended their season with a 55-40 win over top-ranked and MVC-champion Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Friday at the Logan fieldhouse.
Central was scheduled to play Hortonville (20-5) on Saturday for the right to play in the state tournament, but the season was ended Friday night due to concerns with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Red Raiders played in the past four state tournaments and won the championship when Davis was a freshman in 2017.
Davis, a 6-foot-5 University of Wisconsin commit, averaged a career-best 27.2 points per game this season and showed marked improvement as a passer and 3-point shooter. He shot 58 percent from the floor overall, 42.9 percent on 3-pointers (30-for-70) and averaged 9.2 rebounds.
He still dominated games as a scorer with a highlight-reel dunking arsenal, but Davis impacted games just about any way possible as the Red Raiders completed a 94-13 performance with him on the roster.
Davis is the third Mr. Basketball from the Coulee Region since the award began in 1982. He follows Aquinas' Scott Christopherson (shared it in 2007) and former Central teammate Kobe King in 2017.
"I remember talking about this at the end of his freshman year," Fergot said of Davis. "I was pointing up on the wall (at a Mr. Basketball Kobe King banner) and telling him that, in three years, he'd be up there across from (Kobe).
"And now it's happened."