High school basketball: La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis named Mr. Basketball

Johnny Davis excelled against top-ranked boys basketball teams this season, and it makes sense when the ceiling of the Central High School senior is understood.

Davis wasn't just there for the Red Raiders in big games, he was there for them whenever they needed him. he was also there in many capacities, which separated him from the pack as a player.

All of that was recognized Tuesday as the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Davis as the winner of its Mr. Basketball award.

Davis gives the Coulee Region a sweep of WBCA approval after Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski was named Miss Basketball on Monday.

"I think we ended up playing seven teams that were ranked No. 1 in their respective states," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "The way he played against the highest level of competition, there was no doubt in my mind (that Davis would be selected)."

The Red Raiders (20-5) ended their season with a 55-40 win over top-ranked and MVC-champion Onalaska in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Friday at the Logan fieldhouse.