High school basketball: La Crosse Central uses second-half run to beat Aquinas

While it encountered all sorts of trouble getting shots to fall in the first half, the Aquinas High School boys basketball team got things going during an important second-half stretch.
The Blugolds trailed Central by 17 points before their best stretch of the game got them within eight as 7 minutes, 7 seconds remained in their city battle at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
But Bennett Fried and Noah Compan had enough of the Aquinas burst and anchored a 12-point run that sent Central on its way to a 60-42 victory.
"That pretty well separated us," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "They put some shots together and started to shoot it better than they did in the first half, so it was good for us to be able to stop them there and get (control) back."
Junior Devon Fielding scored 14 points, while Compan added 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for Central (4-1, 3-0), which won its second straight game after a loss at Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 19.
That run kept the Blugolds (9-5, 3-3) at bay, ended their two-game winning streak and gave them their 11th straight loss to Central.
Aquinas made its run with five consecutive points from Chris Wilson and a drive to the hoop by Quinn Miskowski, whose basket cut Central's lead to 44-36 with 7:07 left.
Fried didn't let Aquinas get comfortable, though, and calmly nailed a 3-pointer 25 seconds later. Compan finished a break started by Fielding and scored in the lane on the next possession to get Central rolling again.
Fried, s sophomore who had eight points, then took advantage of another fast break and slammed the ball down while being fouled. His free throw made it 54-36 just about three minutes after Miskowski's hoop.
"Central did a great job defensively, especially in the second half," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "Our kids fought hard to get where they were, and I think this may have been our most complete game of the season as far as effort, but we had some trouble handling pressure in the second half."
The Blugolds also had two long stretches of failing to hit a shot that hurt them.
Miskowski's drive to end the 7-0 run was Aquinas' final field goal until Paulie Reuteman made a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left.
The Blugolds also struggled in the first half. Jackson Flottmeyer scored to get them within 11-10 with 9:58 on the clock, and that was their last field goal of the first half.
"It would be nice to know what would have happened if we could have hit a few on the back end of that first half," Reinhart said. "But I don't think it was us taking a lot of bad shots. I like most of the shots we had, they just didn't fall."
Miskowski had 15 points to lead Aquinas, which also received 11 apiece from Wilson and Andrew Skemp.
Compan's work under the hoop gave Central a 32-13 rebounding advantage and severely limited the Blugolds' opportunities when it came to second-chance points.
"There are a ton of things we need to do a better job of, like closing out and getting a little lost on screens," said Fergot, whose team beat a Beaver Dam team that was state-ranked earlier this season last week. "But we took some steps forward tonight, and we rebounded well, which was important."
