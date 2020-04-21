High school basketball: La Crosse Central's Terrance Thompson commits to UW-Green Bay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central High School senior Terrance Thompson announced today that he will accept a scholarship to join the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team next season.

Thompson, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward to helped the Red Raiders to a 68-11 record over the past three seasons, chose the Phoenix over a final list that also included Duquesne University (Pa.) and plenty of other offers to go with them.

Green Bay, he said, was the first school to enter the recruiting blitz and kept pulling him back into decision mode when other schools were on the verge of winning him over.

"They were the first to offer and were very loyal," said Thompson, who averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as the Red Raiders went 20-5 last season. "I really appreciated them doing that, and it helped me make the decision to go there."

Thompson weighed offers from several schools — Bradley, DePaul, UW-Milwaukee, Duquesne among them — along the way and even picked up some interest over the last year from Minnesota and Georgetown.

But coach Linc Darner and his staff won the process by maintaining a spot in the picture and being patient with a player who waited until April 21 to make his decision.