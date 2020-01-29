High school basketball: La Crosse Logan boys can't keep up with River Falls

The Logan High School boys basketball team knew River Falls would push the pace, and it took its toll.
The Wildcats moved the ball quickly on offense, kept off-ball defenders occupied with cut after cut and pushed the ball in transition when they could. The Rangers managed to match that speed for much of the first half but couldn’t keep up for the full 36 minutes, and the result was a 78-50 nonconference loss Tuesday night at the Logan fieldhouse.
“Going in, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Logan coach Sam Zwieg, whose team fell to 3-10. “They’re really good on offense. They just put up 105 points on Saturday, so they’re playing well, shooting the ball well.”
Zac Johnson had a team-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, for River Falls (10-3), which also got 16 from Mike Johnson and 13 from Payton Flood.
Jacksun Hamilton scored a team-high 24 points for the Rangers. The senior, who has now scored at least 24 points in three straight games, added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals and helped Logan start strong.
Hamilton scored the Rangers’ first six points as they hopped out to an early 6-3 lead. He made tough drives to the rim and flashed his shooting ability with a pull-up jumper en route to 16 first-half points.
Hamilton got some help from fellow senior Floyd Thomas — who scored nine points, eight of which came in the first half — but little from anyone else.
“We’ve got to have multiple guys every night that can step up and score other than Jacksun,” Zwieg said. “Everyone’s playing their butts off and trying to do the right thing and trying to put the ball in the hoop, and tonight shots just didn’t fall our way.”
When Hamilton went to the bench midway through the first half, River Falls took advantage with a 11-2 run that turned a 3-point deficit into a 29-23 lead.
Thomas hit a 3 to stop the run, but the damage was done. The Wildcats led 36-29 at the half and continued to push the pace in the second half. River Falls rattled off 6-0, 10-0 and 11-0 runs as its lead ballooned to as many as 31 points.
Logan is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday, when it plays at Sparta.