High school basketball: La Crosse Logan can't keep up with River Falls

The Logan High School boys basketball team knew River Falls would push the pace, and it took its toll.

The Wildcats moved the ball quickly on offense, kept off-ball defenders occupied with cut after cut and pushed the ball in transition when they could. The Rangers managed to match that speed for much of the first half but couldn’t keep up for the full 36 minutes, and the result was a 78-50 nonconference loss Tuesday night at the Logan fieldhouse.

“Going in, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Logan coach Sam Zwieg, whose team fell to 3-10. “They’re really good on offense. They just put up 105 points on Saturday, so they’re playing well, shooting the ball well.”

Zac Johnson had a team-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, for River Falls (10-3), which also got 16 from Mike Johnson and 13 from Payton Flood.

Jacksun Hamilton scored a team-high 24 points for the Rangers. The senior, who has now scored at least 24 points in three straight games, added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals and helped Logan start strong.

Hamilton scored the Rangers’ first six points as they hopped out to an early 6-3 lead. He made tough drives to the rim and flashed his shooting ability with a pull-up jumper en route to 16 first-half points.