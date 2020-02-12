High school basketball: La Crosse Logan girls drop fourth straight game with loss to Arcadia

The Logan High School girls basketball team came into Tuesday night’s game hoping to snap its late-season losing streak and get back on track for the WIAA playoffs.
The hot shooting touch of the visiting Arcadia Raiders had other things in mind.
Arcadia scored 22 of the game's first 26 points and never let the Rangers close the gap to single digits en route to a 74-38 nonconference win at the Logan fieldhouse.
“It was a lot of really good team play and a lot of focus on our part,” said Arcadia coach Tom Cowley, whose team won its fourth game in a row and improved to 16-3. “We only had about four or five turnovers in the first half, and we knocked down our open outside looks.”
Junior Chloe Halverson scored 18 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, in which Arcadia shot 56 percent (15 of 27) from the field to open up a 40-20 halftime lead.
“She’s done one heck of a job being our floor leader all year, and she’s really picked it up on the offensive end,” Cowley said of Halverson. “She’s really been picking and choosing where she gets her shot from, and tonight was definitely her night.”
Logan (11-10) struggled to find a rhythm offensively to counteract the damage that the Raiders were doing on the other end of the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
“I just don’t think we started off with enough intensity, and they hit a good amount of shots to start the game,” Logan coach Abby Wiedman said. “Mentally, that kind of dropped us down a little bit, and we need to have a little more positive attitudes all the way through.”
Viterbo recruit Ellie Hoesley added 18 points for Arcadia, while senior Linzy Sendelbach scored 17 points. Senior Jenna Davis paced Logan with 12 points, while Jazzy Davis and Jojo Davis had six points apiece.
Wiedman credited the shooting ability of the Raiders, who connected on nine 3-pointers, including four by Hoesley.
“Arcadia is a great team, and they play really well together. You stop the drive, and they kick it out to shoot the 3,” Wiedman said. “They shot extremely well from the floor, and so it’s on us to just buy in on the defensive possessions, get some stops and go score.”
The loss was the fourth straight for the Rangers, who have just one regular season game remaining — on the road Feb. 18 against Holmen — before postseason play begins.
“I was hoping tonight would be the night for the seniors to turn that around, but we go to Holmen next week and the goal is to get a win there,” Wiedman said. “We have to buy in at practice every single day and then start looking at playoffs.”
The Raiders can wrap up a Coulee Conference title with wins in two of their next three games, which come against Black River Falls, G-E-T and Onalaska Luther.
“One of our first goals on the year was to get the conference, and we have three games left,” Cowley said. “If we win two of the next three, we have a lock on that, but our goal is still one game at a time.”