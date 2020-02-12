High school basketball: La Crosse Logan girls drop fourth straight game with loss to Arcadia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I just don’t think we started off with enough intensity, and they hit a good amount of shots to start the game,” Logan coach Abby Wiedman said. “Mentally, that kind of dropped us down a little bit, and we need to have a little more positive attitudes all the way through.”

Viterbo recruit Ellie Hoesley added 18 points for Arcadia, while senior Linzy Sendelbach scored 17 points. Senior Jenna Davis paced Logan with 12 points, while Jazzy Davis and Jojo Davis had six points apiece.

Wiedman credited the shooting ability of the Raiders, who connected on nine 3-pointers, including four by Hoesley.

“Arcadia is a great team, and they play really well together. You stop the drive, and they kick it out to shoot the 3,” Wiedman said. “They shot extremely well from the floor, and so it’s on us to just buy in on the defensive possessions, get some stops and go score.”

The loss was the fourth straight for the Rangers, who have just one regular season game remaining — on the road Feb. 18 against Holmen — before postseason play begins.