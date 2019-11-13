It was a phone call I certainly wasn’t expecting while driving to Appleton to cover the West Salem and Prairie du Chien high school baseball teams at the WIAA state tournament back in June of 2016.
I was pulled over with my family in Wautoma when my phone rang, and Aquinas girls basketball coach Dave Donarski’s name appeared as the caller.
“Why,” I asked my wife, Traci, “would Dave Donarski be calling me in June?”
After exchanging greetings, Donarski went into why he was calling.
“I don’t know if this is big news or a scoop or anything,” he said. “But Lexi was offered a basketball scholarship by Iowa State today and has decided to accept it.”
Lexi Donarski, Dave’s daughter, had just finished eighth grade.
“But she’s not in high school yet, Dave,” I remember saying.
“Yeah,” he responded. “It’s been a weird day.”
There was nothing weird about Wednesday, when Lexi, Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch made their intentions official by signing national letters of intent for college basketball. As Lexi heads to Ames, Becker will go to Des Moines to play for Drake University, and Theusch will embark on a future with Minnesota State-Mankato.
Before leaving, they will team up one last season to pursue a third consecutive Division 4 state championship.
That thought of “last season” made Wednesday an emotional one for Dave, who presented each player to gathered students, teachers, media and others of significance to the players.
It wasn’t a surprise that he praised all three players — his jokes kept the room entertained — and he was mostly able to keep his smile throughout his work on the stage in the Aquinas High School theater.
You have free articles remaining.
But the coach’s voice cracked while he looked at Lexi and his wife, Pam — seated closest to him as he stood with a microphone at the end of the table — and asked his daughter to sign her name and officially become a Cyclone.
Wednesday marked the 1,247th day since she committed to Iowa State. While she somehow never wavered from a decision made as a 14-year-old, Lexi brought an end to a very long chapter of her life. There aren’t many college commitments held for that length of time.
“That seems so long ago,” Lexi said after the signing, which included Wisconsin commits Johnny and Jordan Davis, who had their signings in the afternoon. “This finally makes it feel real.”
That wasn’t completely the case for Dave.
“That day (when Lexi was offered by Iowa State) was overwhelming,” he said. “And this is a little overwhelming. But I guess it’s real now. She signed her name up there.”
Lexi’s loyalty to coach Bill Fennelly and the program he has led since the 1995-96 season can be explained through family ties. Dave once coached former ISU assistant coach TJ Otzelberger, and both Aquinas grad Scott Christopherson and Onalaska grad Matt Thomas were staples at the Donarski house as well as Cyclones.
It was where she wanted to play when she was younger, and nothing has changed since. Nothing changed when she became an Associated Press All-State first-teamer, and nothing changed when her volleyball career blossomed. Coaches, she said, respected the verbal commitment she made in 2016.
“I was in shock when (the offer) happened,” Lexi said. “But I also knew it was what I wanted, and it didn’t make any sense to wait it out for anything else once I got it.”
The same could be said for Becker and Theusch, who transferred to Aquinas after their freshman year at Cochrane-Fountain City. Becker waited the longest — she waited nearly three months to accept Drake’s offer — of the three, but they all moved pretty quickly on their decisions. Theusch was only a little slower than Lexi after hearing from Mankato.
And all of that set them up for just one of their final significant days as Blugolds. It’s hard to believe that more aren’t on the way this winter.
“The thing about all of these kids is that they are all like family,” Dave said. “I’m just as proud of the other two as I am of my daughter, and they are all going to do great things with the opportunities they are getting.”