High school basketball: Lexi Donarski seasoned from the start
LEXI DONARSKI | IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

High school basketball: Lexi Donarski seasoned from the start

She showed up as a very seasoned freshman.

Lexi Donarski was already labeled as an Iowa State University commit the first time she practiced with the Aquinas High School girls basketball team.

She was joining a team that was already oozing with talent and primed for a run at the WIAA Division 4 state championship, and finding her role to help make that happen wasn’t difficult.

“I had played with all of those girls for so long that it was pretty easy,” said Donarski, who scored 2,106 points during her career. “I was excited to be there and play with them.”

They were certainly excited to have her, too.

Donarski scored 15 points in each of her first two games to show her teammates she would be just as reliable in this venue as she was with them as AAU teammates.

She scored more than 20 points during three tournament games and had 23 when the Blugolds lost the championship game to Howards Grove. Don’t ask her about that game, though. Despite winning two titles and qualifying for a third championship game before the season was canceled, it’s still a sore subject.

Donarski came to Aquinas to win, and the Blugolds posted a 107-3 record while she kept the word she gave to the Cyclones the summer before ninth grade and became a McDonald’s All-American.

Even in an area class with eight players being offered Division I scholarships, Donarski stood out.

She stood out with her ability to score and her ability to defend. She could most games over whenever she wanted, and she was going to do everything opponents were going to try and stop her from doing.

What happened if the Blugolds had the ball with 30 seconds or less remaining in half? Donarski was going to shoot a step-back 3-pointer. The defender knew what was coming, down to Donarski licking her hand and wiping off the bottom of her shoe to set up the game of cat and mouse that set up the shot.

Donarski embraced the state, regional and national spotlights by playing her best games at the biggest moments.

Not only did she take over for her team as a freshman against Howards Grove, she averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 rebounds during seven games over four state tournaments.

Donarski had 24 points when the Blugolds beat two-time defending Division 3 champion Marshall as a junior and 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a win over three-time defending Division 2 champion Beaver Dam as a senior.

She averaged 25 points, six assists and five rebounds in two wins over Iowa powerhouse Dowling Catholic and 28.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two losses — two of the three in four seasons — to nationally ranked Hopkins (Minn.).

Donarski also enjoyed watching her local peers play in some of the bigger games of their careers.

Some of them — wins over Melrose-Mindoro, Onalaska to name a few — involved her, but she made time to see what was happening around her, too.

“I watched Melrose whenever they played close to us because that was a priority,” Donarski said of the Mustangs, who qualified to play the Blugolds in this year’s Division 4 championship game before the season was canceled. “I watched Ona(laska) a lot, too.

“I saw a lot of Ona(laska) boys games and quite a few Central boys games, too. I saw both of their conference games against each other. They are great games, but I know a lot of the guys playing, which makes it even more fun.”

“A lot of talent out there for sure.”

Lexi Donarski mug

Donarski
