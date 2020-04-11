High school basketball: Lexi Donarski seasoned from the start

Even in an area class with eight players being offered Division I scholarships, Donarski stood out.

She stood out with her ability to score and her ability to defend. She could most games over whenever she wanted, and she was going to do everything opponents were going to try and stop her from doing.

What happened if the Blugolds had the ball with 30 seconds or less remaining in half? Donarski was going to shoot a step-back 3-pointer. The defender knew what was coming, down to Donarski licking her hand and wiping off the bottom of her shoe to set up the game of cat and mouse that set up the shot.

Donarski embraced the state, regional and national spotlights by playing her best games at the biggest moments.

Not only did she take over for her team as a freshman against Howards Grove, she averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 rebounds during seven games over four state tournaments.

Donarski had 24 points when the Blugolds beat two-time defending Division 3 champion Marshall as a junior and 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a win over three-time defending Division 2 champion Beaver Dam as a senior.