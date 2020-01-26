High school basketball: Lexi Donarski, Taylor Theusch lead Aquinas girls over Division 2 power Beaver Dam

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team swung hard and landed a punch big enough to knock out a three-time defending state champion on Saturday.

Amid a 36-minute game filled with body blows landed on both sides, the Blugolds used several combinations over the course of nearly 10 minutes to stun Beaver Dam before gradually finishing it off for a 53-36 victory at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

Aquinas (15-1), ranked first in Division 4 and winner of the last two WIAA state championships, showed the crowd what it’s made of in beating the Golden Beavers (13-3), ranked first in Division 2 and winners of the last three state tournaments, in a battle of heavyweights.

“I think a win like this better explains the level of basketball talent we have on our side of the state,” said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team became the first from Wisconsin to beat Beaver Dam since the final game of the 2015-2016 season. “I hope this earns a little more respect for our area because it isn’t just us.”

The Blugolds used their 1-3-1 zone defense to alter what the Golden Beavers wanted to do and won for the 97th time in their last 100 games, setting it all up with that flurry of action that resulted in a 19-0 run during the first half.

Beaver Dam never recovered.