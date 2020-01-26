High school basketball: Lexi Donarski, Taylor Theusch lead Aquinas girls over Division 2 power Beaver Dam

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team swung hard and landed a punch big enough to knock out a three-time defending state champion on Saturday.
Amid a 36-minute game filled with body blows landed on both sides, the Blugolds used several combinations over the course of nearly 10 minutes to stun Beaver Dam before gradually finishing it off for a 53-36 victory at JustAgame Fieldhouse.
Aquinas (15-1), ranked first in Division 4 and winner of the last two WIAA state championships, showed the crowd what it’s made of in beating the Golden Beavers (13-3), ranked first in Division 2 and winners of the last three state tournaments, in a battle of heavyweights.
“I think a win like this better explains the level of basketball talent we have on our side of the state,” said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team became the first from Wisconsin to beat Beaver Dam since the final game of the 2015-2016 season. “I hope this earns a little more respect for our area because it isn’t just us.”
The Blugolds used their 1-3-1 zone defense to alter what the Golden Beavers wanted to do and won for the 97th time in their last 100 games, setting it all up with that flurry of action that resulted in a 19-0 run during the first half.
Beaver Dam never recovered.
“We’ve played some really good teams from out of the state, in Illinois and Minnesota,” said acting Beaver Dam coach Dan Hallman, who is filling in for head coach Tim Chase after the recent announcement that Chase has a cancerous tumor in his colon. “(Aquinas) is the best defensive team we have seen this season.”
The Blugolds extended Beaver Dam’s possessions and pushed it to the perimeter, where it struggled mightily with its shot. The Golden Beavers missed 14 straight shots during the Blugolds’ 19-point run that lasted 9 minutes, 21 seconds.
Senior Taylor Theusch broke a 9-9 tie on a jump shot with 11:20 left in the first half, and Beaver Dam didn’t score again until Natalie Jens made a 3-pointer to cut the Aquinas lead to 28-12 with 1:59 left.
The Blugolds finished their run when Lexi Donarski fired a perfect pass to Courtney Becker under the basket, and Becker finished for a 28-9 advantage with 2:37 left.
Theusch hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points during the pivotal run, which also included five from Lexi Donarski, four from Kayla Bahr and Becker’s hoop.
Lexi Donarski wound up with a game-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds to go with four steals as a major defensive threat at the top of the zone. Theusch added 11 points and Becker 14 rebounds as Aquinas won its fifth straight games since a loss to Hopkins (Minn.).
Theusch made three 3-pointers and scored all of her points in the first half.
“Taylor was huge for us, especially because we struggled a little bit early,” Lexi Donarski said. “She picked it up for us and hit some big shots when we needed them.”
The shots were needed because the Blugolds struggled with turnovers on four of their first five possessions and had nine in the first half. But the 19-0 run triggered a 29-12 halftime lead and righted the ship for good.
“We played better in the second half, but it seemed like anytime we cut it to 14 or something, they’d hit a 3,” Hallman said.
Junior Maty Wilke led the Golden Beavers with 15 points, but she only had two in the first half. Jens, another junior, followed with eight.
“Maty had a great game, and she’s a great player,” Dave Donarski said. “But I think we did a good job of keeping everyone else in check and made them rush some shots.
“We were in passing lanes and made it really tough on them.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX