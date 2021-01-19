High school basketball: Lily Wehrs' buzzer-beater lifts La Crosse Central girls over Eau Claire Memorial

Central, which led 21-15 at the half, went up 25-19 with 16:21 to play after senior Ava Parcher scored four straight points, but the Old Abes (4-7) responded with an 11-2 run to take a three-point lead.

Senior Aaliyah Bowman stopped the run by putting back an offensive rebound, but Central went the next seven minutes without a field goal.

Roberson believes the scoring drought could be, at least in part, attributed to the team still working to find a groove offensively just three games into the season, and he noted he has a few different offenses he likes to run.

“I think it’s on me. We’ve got to figure out which one is going to be the best for us,” Roberson said. “... These are all offenses that we’ve used in the past in some capacity, it’s just figuring out where this team is going to be in the niche.”

As Central went cold from the floor, though, it was able to slow Eau Claire Memorial on the other end.

Central held the Old Abes to seven points over the last eight minutes, and a pair of free throws from Mislivecek gave Central a 36-35 lead with 2:05 to go.

Mislivecek had a game-high 13 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line. In all, Central made 17 of its 28 attempts from the line.