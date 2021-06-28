High school basketball: Mark Wagner takes over West Salem boys program

Mark Wagner got the itch to return to high school basketball about a year ago, so he started making sure he was aware of possible landing spots.

Wagner had stayed away from coaching after resigning his post at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School after the 2017-2018 season, and he hoped his return to the sport would take place outside the Coulee Conference.

But the best opportunity put him right back with the schools he spent 15 seasons with, and Wagner will take over at West Salem this week.

"I was looking outside the Coulee because of G-E-T, and it's going to be hard to go back there and coach against all of these kids I know from when they were younger," said Wagner, who was approved at the West Salem Board of Education meeting on Monday. "But West Salem was too good to pass up at least looking at."

The look drew Wagner in more, and it soon became a fit with a team that went 12-3 last season and tied for the conference championship by splitting two games with co-champ and WIAA Division 4 state qualifier Onalaska Luther.

Wagner's G-E-T teams won 252 games and lost 102 during his tenure. The Red Hawks were also 133-55 in the Coulee with eight championships and a 100-8 conference mark over his last nine seasons there.