High school basketball: Mark Wagner takes over West Salem boys program

Mark Wagner got the itch to return to high school basketball about a year ago, so he started making sure he was aware of possible landing spots.
Wagner had stayed away from coaching after resigning his post at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School after the 2017-2018 season, and he hoped his return to the sport would take place outside the Coulee Conference.
But the best opportunity put him right back with the schools he spent 15 seasons with, and Wagner will take over at West Salem this week.
"I was looking outside the Coulee because of G-E-T, and it's going to be hard to go back there and coach against all of these kids I know from when they were younger," said Wagner, who was approved at the West Salem Board of Education meeting on Monday. "But West Salem was too good to pass up at least looking at."
The look drew Wagner in more, and it soon became a fit with a team that went 12-3 last season and tied for the conference championship by splitting two games with co-champ and WIAA Division 4 state qualifier Onalaska Luther.
Wagner's G-E-T teams won 252 games and lost 102 during his tenure. The Red Hawks were also 133-55 in the Coulee with eight championships and a 100-8 conference mark over his last nine seasons there.
After spending the past couple of years watching his son Nick play at Bemidji State (Minn.) and his daughter Lexi play at Youngstown State (Ohio), Wagner said he first approached them when making the decision to pursue coaching again.
Wagner replaces Steve Kastenschmidt, who took over the program for the 2017-18 season and had a 47-41 overall record to go with a 31-15 conference mark. He resigned after last season concluded.
The Panthers are loaded with talent and expected to challenge at the top of the conference once again. Seniors CJ McConkey and Jack Hehli return as the team's top two scorers and most consistent players from last year, but they are only the tip of the iceberg.
A strong junior class follows them with players like Carson Koepnick, Peter Lattos and Brett McConkey, and the team gets an added boost from sophomore Tammarrein Henderson, a transfer who played big minutes as a freshman for Sparta.
The group gives Wagner some size with the 6-foot-7 Lattos, the 6-4 Henderson and the 6-2 Hehli. CJ McConkey also plays bigger than 6-1, and Hehli and Koepnkick add some solid perimeter game.
"It is very exciting for me," Wagner said. "I am walking into a program that is very rich in talent right now, and we're not going to deny that. We're going into a conference that I'm very familiar with, and it's going to be incredible to see some of the coaches who have already reached out to me here again."
