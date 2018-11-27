With senior Brandon Merfeld watching from the sidelines on crutches, the Aquinas High School boys basketball team was without its best offensive weapon and fell behind early against Mauston on Tuesday night.
The Blugolds battled tooth and nail after halftime, but the early deficit proved too much as the Golden Eagles prevailed with a 76-60 win in front of approximately 700 fans at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Aquinas (0-2) allowed Mauston (1-0) to open up a 20-6 lead less than 10 minutes into the game behind seven early points from Golden Eagles senior Joe Bauer, who tallied a game-high 24.
The Blugolds trailed by as many as 23 points with 7 minutes, 31 seconds to play, but Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said that he was happy with the defensive effort after the halftime break.
“The biggest difference was our awareness defensively,” said Reinhart, in his third season as the Blugolds’ coach. “We had to realize what the Bauer kid was capable of doing and try to get the ball out of his hands sooner and kind of limit some damage that way. We had to play more of a team game, defensively, where five guys are working on getting the job done.”
Without Merfeld, who scored a team-high 16 points in Aquinas’ season-opening loss to Wisconsin Heights, Reinhart said that the opportunity was there for players to earn minutes and shots.
“We knew that we were going to have to account for some offense that we can usually pencil in the book for Brandon, so our young guys were challenged to step up,” Reinhart said. “We had guys do that tonight.”
Reinhart noted the efforts of sophomore Andrew Skemp, who scored a team-high 12 points, and senior Max Gauger, who chipped in nine points off the bench. Seniors Bryce Lee and Jacob Savoldelli scored 10 and nine points, respectively, while freshman Chris Wilson added seven points in a late spurt over the final 2:16 of the game.
With the short-term health of the Blugolds still in question, Reinhart noted that the competition level in practice for Aquinas is still high.
“When all the guys are working hard, there’s very little drop off between one and 12, 13, 14 or whatever we have in practice on a given day,” Reinhart said. “Guys are ready for opportunities when they come their way, and we’ll have to continue to do that and then plug those holes as long as we can and compete with whoever is out there in front of us.”
“The biggest difference was our awareness defensively.” Brad Reinhart, Aquinas coach