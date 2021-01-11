High school basketball: Max Hammond's jumper lifts Holmen boys over Tomah

HOLMEN — With the clock winding down from 20 seconds in a tie game Monday night, Ryan Meyer opted not to take a timeout.

The Holmen High School boys basketball coach trusted his team to find the right shot, and he didn’t want Tomah to be able to set up its defense.

That decision paid off as the ball found its way into the hands of senior forward Max Hammond, who knocked down a baseline jumper with less than two seconds to play.

The ninth-ranked Timberwolves’ heave at the buzzer didn’t fall, and the Vikings earned a significant 44-42 MVC win.

“We’re learning how to come together as a team, learning how to win,” said Meyer, whose team snapped a two-game skid. “This team has talent … I don’t even think they know the talent that they have.”

Hammond finished with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while senior forward Cole Kalander scored a game-high 21 points for Holmen, which improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Kalander made nine of his 15 attempts, including a 2-of-6 performance from 3-point range.