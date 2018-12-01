The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team probably isn't surprising anyone with the start it has had to the season, but it extends an impressive string nonetheless.
The Mustangs (5-0, 3-0 Dairyland Conference) have won their first five games and run their regular-season winning streak to 53 games. They are also doing it in dominating fashion with the balance of five double-figure scorers after losing just once in each of the last two seasons.
Melrose-Mindoro beat Cochrane-Fountain City 66-15 for its fifth win this week and had a 41-9 halftime lead without receiving a point from Division I South Dakota State recruit Emily Herzberg.
Katie Christopherson, who will play at UW-Stout, led the Mustangs this time with 18 points and scored 12 of them in the first half. She also made two 3-pointers.
Herzberg, Calette Lockington, Erika Simmons and Mesa Byom have also consistently scored in double figures as the Mustangs have rolled.
Melrose-Mindoro, which has won 56 of its last 58 games, has allowed 24.2 points per game this season and total of 28 in its last two.