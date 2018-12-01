Try 1 month for 99¢
Joey Arneson Melrose-Mindoro coach
The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team, coached by Joey Arneson, is off to another good start this season with a 5-0 record. The Mustangs have won 53 straight regular-season games and beaten their last two opponents by a combined score of 146-28.

 NATE BEIER, SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE

The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team probably isn't surprising anyone with the start it has had to the season, but it extends an impressive string nonetheless.

The Mustangs (5-0, 3-0 Dairyland Conference) have won their first five games and run their regular-season winning streak to 53 games. They are also doing it in dominating fashion with the balance of five double-figure scorers after losing just once in each of the last two seasons.

Melrose-Mindoro beat Cochrane-Fountain City 66-15 for its fifth win this week and had a 41-9 halftime lead without receiving a point from Division I South Dakota State recruit Emily Herzberg.

Katie Christopherson, who will play at UW-Stout, led the Mustangs this time with 18 points and scored 12 of them in the first half. She also made two 3-pointers.

Herzberg, Calette Lockington, Erika Simmons and Mesa Byom have also consistently scored in double figures as the Mustangs have rolled.

Melrose-Mindoro, which has won 56 of its last 58 games, has allowed 24.2 points per game this season and total of 28 in its last two.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.