High school basketball: Melrose-Mindoro girls hold off Onalaska's second-half attack

Onalaska didn’t stop either, using a basket from Lauren Arenz and a free throw from Lexi Miller to take its first — and only — lead of the game, 36-35, with 12:01 left.

The momentum was certainly wearing purple at this point.

“We talked about that at halftime, as we knew Onalaska was going to get back in the game. We had a nice lead at halftime, and good teams do that. They get back within one, two, three points,” Arneson said.

“I told them at halftime it is going to be how we react after that happens. We knew it was going to happen; how were we going to take it after it happened. I thought we persevered very well.”

Indeed they did, as Calette Lockington and Jackie Brown scored back-to-back baskets to put the Mustangs back on top 39-35. Then the inside duo of Byom and Herzberg went to work, fueling an 8-0 run that Onalaska could not answer.

Herzberg, who finished with a double-double in 16 points and 10 rebounds, would either power her way through the lane, or find Byom — also a South Dakota State recruit — for a point-black shot. Byom also scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Combined, the two were 10 of 29 from the field and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line.