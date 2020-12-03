High school basketball: Melrose-Mindoro girls unveil new look

Frey scored 22 points — and made all nine attempts she took from the free-throw line — against Whitehall, and that it just what Arneson hoped to see. Frey has already played a significant role with the team, but it is going to expand a great deal.

“She has done a lot for us in the past, and she is very good at teaching her teammates what each position needs to do at a given time,” Arneson said of Frey, who averaged 10.5 points on 48.7-percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a junior. “And if you watch Teagan on the court, she is all-out hustle on every play.

“She gives us everything she’s got during every minute of every game, and she’s a really fun kid to coach.”

Arneson said some of Frey’s game has been molded by a close friendship with Lockington.

“They have spent many, many hours talking to each other outside of practice about basketball,” Arneson said. “Calette has really helped Teagan get to where she is as a player, and I think Teagan has watched Calette over the years to see what she did to become as good as she is.

“Calette could make passes that I didn’t see as open and make plays out of them. Teagan has seen that, too, and that’s good because we will need her to make some of those same kinds of plays.”