High school basketball: Melrose-Mindoro girls unveil new look

The excitement that Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson tried to harness on Tuesday presented itself in a form that was unfamiliar.
The Mustangs spent the past four seasons as one of the state’s best in Division 4. Their roster was filled with future college players, and just about everyone they played was conquered — generally in dominant fashion.
Excitement for those games was fueled by the pressure to win. It was expected within the program and outside of it, and that was justified considering the talent involved.
Melrose-Mindoro won 103 out of 108 games from the beginning of the 2016-17 season through a win over Mishicot during last year’s WIAA state semifinals.
But when the Mustangs began their first game of this season against Whitehall on Tuesday, they did so knowing they wouldn’t have the court vision of Calette Lockington because she is now at Viterbo University.
They did so knowing that Emily Herzberg wasn’t about to steal the ball from an opponent and set herself or a teammate up for an easy basket because she is at South Dakota State.
And they did so knowing that the lane dominance provided by Mesa Byom wouldn’t be there because she is with Herzberg in Brookings, S.D.
Arneson could rely on all of that the past four seasons and more from future Division III players like Erika Simmons (Whitewater), Katie Christopherson (Stout) and Alexi McRoberts (Superior) for some of it.
Tuesday represented a new start of sorts for Melrose-Mindoro, which rose to the occasion and beat Whitehall 54-42. The experience may no longer be there, but that doesn’t mean the culture created from it won’t lead to more success.
“I woke up that morning not knowing what to expect,” Arneson said. “I knew I had a group of girls who were excited to start their own legacy, but the bar has been set so high.
“They are excited about that challenge, but standing on the court before that game was definitely a different feeling.”
Anyway, here’s what Arneson knows about his team:
It’s quick, it isn’t very big, and it is filled with determined players. Oh, and it will rely heavily on senior Teagan Frey.
What all of that means to the continuation of recent success — the Mustangs own a Dairyland Conference winning streak of 65 games and have won 55 straight home games — is anyone’s guess.
Beating the Norse, however, was a significant step because it showed the Mustangs they can win in their current form. Can it win the Large Division for a fifth straight time or make another strong playoff run if a postseason occurs?
We don’t know because there is still a lot to learn about the team.
Frey scored 22 points — and made all nine attempts she took from the free-throw line — against Whitehall, and that it just what Arneson hoped to see. Frey has already played a significant role with the team, but it is going to expand a great deal.
“She has done a lot for us in the past, and she is very good at teaching her teammates what each position needs to do at a given time,” Arneson said of Frey, who averaged 10.5 points on 48.7-percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a junior. “And if you watch Teagan on the court, she is all-out hustle on every play.
“She gives us everything she’s got during every minute of every game, and she’s a really fun kid to coach.”
Arneson said some of Frey’s game has been molded by a close friendship with Lockington.
“They have spent many, many hours talking to each other outside of practice about basketball,” Arneson said. “Calette has really helped Teagan get to where she is as a player, and I think Teagan has watched Calette over the years to see what she did to become as good as she is.
“Calette could make passes that I didn’t see as open and make plays out of them. Teagan has seen that, too, and that’s good because we will need her to make some of those same kinds of plays.”
Whether those plays involve Frey being more aggressive at taking the ball to the basket or finding open teammates like seniors Morgan Holliday, Katie Ramsey, Ashlee Nicolai or Evi Radcliffe.
Sophomore guard Lilly Radcliffe, who scored nine points against Whitehall, is another player Arneson said to watch.
“The nice thing is that we are suiting up 12 girls and playing them all, so I like our depth,” Arneson said. “Short, fast and deep is what we are, and we will see if that’s a formula for success.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
