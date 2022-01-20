High school basketball: Nic Williams' late 3s lift La Crosse Central boys over Onalaska

ONALASKA — Nic Williams dribbled between his legs once on the right wing before the Central High School boys basketball junior guard started to probe the Onalaska defense.

He drove to his left as senior teammate Devon Fielding cut nearby from across the court, then picked up his dribble at the top of the key.

And as Williams spun back around to his right — the direction that Fielding had cut in — and gave a quick pass fake, his defender went with Fielding. That left Williams all alone just beyond the 3-point arc, and he didn't hesitate to take the game's biggest shot after he set his feet.

Williams calmly buried his second 3-pointer in as many trips down the floor and clapped his hands three times in celebration of giving his team a two-point advantage with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in Thursday night's MVC battle.

"They all ran that way, and I was just wide open at the top of the key," Williams said. "I just had to hit it."

The Hilltoppers had multiple chances to tie the game — or retake the lead — but the RiverHawks came up with the defensive stops to make Williams' 3-pointer the game-winner in a 40-38 victory.

"We all kind of knew it was going in because that's just Nic," Fielding said of Williams' final triple. "I mean, in the late game, you just know he's going to hit the shots."

With the win, Central (14-1) extended its winning streak to 11 games and took sole possession of first place in the MVC standings at 5-0; Aquinas is close behind at 4-0 and hosts Tomah on Friday.

Onalaska, meanwhile, had its four-game winning streak snapped as it fell to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

"We figured it would be a battle as it always is," RiverHawks coach Todd Fergot said. "They're a very talented team and tough team and all that kind of stuff. So I'm just proud of our guys that we persevered and found a way in the end."

Williams finished with a game-high 12 points — the only player on either team to finish in double figures — and scored Central's final nine points, which proved to be the difference after neither team could create much separation.

Both defenses did well to cut off driving lanes and limit clean looks from anywhere on the floor, which ultimately kept both teams well below their scoring averages. The Hilltoppers were able to take a few leads — including 7-0 out of the gates and 25-18 early in the second half — but the RiverHawks always stayed within reach.

Central junior guard Bennett Fried hit a 3 from the top of the key to end Onalaska's 5-0 spurt out of halftime, and Fielding — who spent much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble — followed with a pair of free throws and a drive to the hoop to tie the game at 25 with 13:16 to play.

The teams traded baskets, including 3s from RiverHawks senior guard Colin Adams and Hilltoppers senior forward Michael Skemp, before Fielding hit a triple to put Central in front 31-30 with 9:14 left.

Fielding finished with nine points for the RiverHawks, while Adams added eight.

"I was proud of (Fielding). He shot that airball and yet he came back and still wasn't afraid to shoot it," Fergot said while also noting his mindset to still have an impact after getting into foul trouble. "Got to the rim, rebounded, I thought played really, really good defense in the second half. So it was a credit to him."

Both teams, though, went cold for multiple minutes until Williams hit a step-back jumper to end a nearly four-minute Central drought. Junior Jon Knickrehm scored inside shortly after to end Onalaska's six-minute drought, but the RiverHawks maintained the lead until Hilltoppers sophomore guard Isaac Skemp hit a 3 from the left wing.

That put Onalaska up 35-34 with just under three minutes to play, but Williams followed with a 3 of his own. Isaac Skemp, who finished with a team-high nine points, hit another triple less than 20 seconds later before Williams knocked down the eventual game-winner.

The Hilltoppers had two possessions in the final minute, but Central senior forward Porter Pretasky forced freshman T.J. Stuttley into a difficult shot on the first and the RiverHawks used the fouls that they had left to give to eat up clock on the second.

"We wanted to see what they were getting in and then try to get a foul or a steal right away," Williams said. "Make them have to change their play and rush for their shot."

That left Onalaska with 6.7 seconds left for a baseline out-of-bounds play, which ended with Isaac Skemp attempting a deep, fall-away 3 from the right wing.

"I was kind of looking up, praying it didn't go in," Fielding said.

It didn't, and Central held on for a significant win.

The RiverHawks continue a challenging stretch of their schedule with games against Hopkins (Minn.) on Saturday and Aquinas on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers will look to get back on track at Holmen on Tuesday.

