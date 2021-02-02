High school basketball: Noah Compan's last-minute shot lifts La Crosse Central boys over Sun Prairie

When Noah Compan caught the ball on the right wing, the only thing on the Central High School boys basketball junior forward’s mind was to score.
Central was trailing Sun Prairie by one point with 25 seconds left on the clock as Compan sized up his defender. He jabbed to his right, took two dribbles with his left hand into the paint and used his right to send the ball softly toward the hoop.
Compan’s shot hung on the rim for a split second before falling through the net to put his team in front with 22 seconds to play.
Those two points proved to be the difference as Central battled back from a 12-point deficit early in the second half for a 53-52 nonconference win on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals had an opportunity to retake the lead, but Central (5-1) utilized the fouls it had to give to break up Sun Prairie’s offensive flow. In the end, the Cardinals (1-3) didn’t get a final shot off.
Compan, who finished with 13 points and was 5-of-5 from the floor, said the ball simply found him within the offense before he exploited his one-on-one matchup.
“It was just find what we can, and I happened to pop out to the wing and took the jab step, and I took it to the hole,” said Compan, who also made his lone 3-point attempt and was 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. “... I’m very confident. I rely on my athleticism and just my scoring ability, and it’s been working this season.”
It was junior Devon Fielding and sophomore Bennett Fried, though, who helped fuel Central’s comeback after Compan went to the bench early in the second half with three fouls.
Fielding answered a 3 from Sun Prairie’s Cole Hansen, which made Central’s deficit 35-23 with 17:05 left, with a 7-0 spurt of his own that included a take to the basket and a triple from the right corner.
Fried knocked down a 3 from the left corner on Central’s next possession to trim the deficit to four points.
Fried finished with 14 points, as did Fielding. Fielding had 11 of his points in the second half after making only one of his five attempts from the floor before the break.
“I was just really proud of him. I thought Devon continued to play,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team has won three in a row. “His shots weren’t going in the first half. When you’ve got a shooter like that, you’ve just got to continue to look to shoot it, continue to score and eventually they’re going to drop.”
Central took a 44-42 lead with 7:29 to play off back-to-back transition baskets from junior Colin Adams.
The Cardinals battled back to retake the lead twice more — including once aided by a pair of Central turnovers — but Central had the answer each time.
Fielding scored his final two points before Compan made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 48 with 3:19 left, and Fried made a triple from the left wing with 1:36 left to bring Central within 52-51 before Compan’s last-minute layup.
Defense was also key in Central’s comeback after lapses on that end of the court as the first half came to a close.
Central allowed only 20 points in the second half after trailing 32-23 at the break and limited Sun Prairie’s Ben Olson, who had 13 points in the first half, to just four in the second half.
“I thought we just were better at staying in front of him,” Fergot said. “We gave up a lot of middle penetration, and then that opened some things up. He might not have been the guy penetrating, but somebody else penetrated, we helped, and all of a sudden he’s slipping behind for a layup. I thought we were better in the second half.”
Central looks to continue its winning streak Thursday, when it plays at Tomah.