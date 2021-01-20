High school basketball notebook: Lily Wehrs stepping into larger role for La Crosse Central girls

It’s easy to understand Roberson’s confidence in Wehrs after the way she performed a season ago. Wehrs provided critical minutes off the bench and was a reliable ball-handler and defender. She also rose to the occasion in big moments, including hitting from the free-throw line to help seal a win over MVC foe Onalaska.

This year, though, Wehrs will be asked to score more as teams try to take away Mislivecek and senior Ava Parcher, and she feels up to the task after putting in work at the YMCA this offseason, which included frequent one-on-one battles with her father.

“I think I’m getting better at attacking the rim and just working to look through the floor,” Wehrs said. “And that’s how I get passing opportunities, so being able to go off the dribble is really important, and I think I’ve developed it.”

Roberson has been pleased with her decision-making those drives to the basket, specifically off pick-and-rolls. Wehrs dished out multiple assists Tuesday and also finished in the paint twice, including her buzzer-beating drive.

The junior point guard and her coach would still like to see some improvements to her mid-range game, and Wehrs said playing with confidence will be key throughout the season.