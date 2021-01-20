High school basketball notebook: Lily Wehrs stepping into larger role for La Crosse Central girls

After last season ended, Central High School girls basketball coach Quartell Roberson met with Lily Wehrs to have a conversation that included a simple, overarching message.
The team was losing three key contributors to graduation — including an All-MVC honorable mention player in Rachel Peterson — and opponents were likely to key on Brittney Mislivecek in the upcoming season after she led Central in scoring as a freshman.
With that in mind, Roberson told Wehrs — then a sophomore who came off the bench — that she would need to take on a larger role in her junior campaign.
Through three games, the point guard has been up to the task.
Wehrs is averaging 11.7 points per game after finishing in double figures in just three games last season. She poured in 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting in a win over Tomah last week and had the winning shot against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday to help her team improve to 3-0.
“I expect a lot out of her this year,” Roberson said. “She works her tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we’ve got. I think she’s going to be a good player.
“She’s still a junior yet, so she’s still learning how to operate our offense and be a leader out there, but I think she’s going to be awesome.”
It’s easy to understand Roberson’s confidence in Wehrs after the way she performed a season ago. Wehrs provided critical minutes off the bench and was a reliable ball-handler and defender. She also rose to the occasion in big moments, including hitting from the free-throw line to help seal a win over MVC foe Onalaska.
This year, though, Wehrs will be asked to score more as teams try to take away Mislivecek and senior Ava Parcher, and she feels up to the task after putting in work at the YMCA this offseason, which included frequent one-on-one battles with her father.
“I think I’m getting better at attacking the rim and just working to look through the floor,” Wehrs said. “And that’s how I get passing opportunities, so being able to go off the dribble is really important, and I think I’ve developed it.”
Roberson has been pleased with her decision-making those drives to the basket, specifically off pick-and-rolls. Wehrs dished out multiple assists Tuesday and also finished in the paint twice, including her buzzer-beating drive.
The junior point guard and her coach would still like to see some improvements to her mid-range game, and Wehrs said playing with confidence will be key throughout the season.
Her 21-point effort against the Timberwolves and Tuesday’s game-winner are sure to help with that.
Central, which is 2-0 in conference play, puts its perfect record on the line when it plays at Onalaska (7-2, 5-0) on Thursday.
STEIEN SCORING IN BUNCHES FOR BLAIR-TAYLOR: Few players in the Coulee Region score at the rate that Blair-Taylor boys basketball senior Kyle Steien does.
The forward is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 58% from the floor and grabbing nearly nine rebounds per game.
Steien has been held to less than 15 points only twice this season and has posted more than 25 points in four games. He registered a career-high 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting in a 100-62 win over Augusta on Jan. 5.
Two games later, against Bangor, Steien totaled a game-high 29 points to lead the Wildcats to a 75-64 win.
Blair-Taylor’s (11-1) lone loss on the year came to Cashton, and the Wildcats — who are tied with the Eagles for fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press’ rankings — will take a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Gilmanton.