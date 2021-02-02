High school basketball: Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls remain atop AP polls

Onalaska's Victor Desmond drives during a game at Logan last week.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Onalaska High School boys basketball team is still ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the latest state poll from The Associated Press, which was released Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers, who won all three of their games last week and improved to 13-0, received all seven first-place votes. Tomah (12-7), which dropped three games this past week, fell out of the rankings after sitting at No. 8 a week ago.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Blair-Taylor boys (15-1) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Division 4, where Cashton (16-1) and Bangor (14-2) are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Aquinas girls (17-0) remained the No. 1 team in Division 3 and received all seven first-place votes. Prairie du Chien (14-1) stayed at No. 3 behind Lake Mills in D3.
In Division 4, the Bangor girls (14-1) held firm at No. 2 behind Mishicot. Blair-Taylor (14-2) moved up one spot to No. 6 in D4, while Cashton (11-5) fell one spot to No. 10.
Logan's Jack McHugh-Sake, right, Onalaska's Albert Romero
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Logan's Keenan Hass
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Logan's Ryan Bye
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Logan's Nathaniel Powell, left, Onalaska'sNick Odom
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Albert Romero, right, Logan's Martell Owens
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Albert Romero, right, Logan's Martell Owens
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Victor Desmond drives during a game at Logan last week.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Nick Odom
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Gavin McGrath, left, Logan's Simeon Mavin
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Isaac Skemp, right, Logan's Gabe Kattchee
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Gavin McGrath
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Victor Demond, right, Logan's Simeon Mavin
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Victor Demond, center, Logan's Nathaniel Powell, left and Isaac Joley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Gavin McGrath, left, Logan's Jack McHugh-Sake
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Sam Kick
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Victor Demond, right, Logan's Nathaniel Powell
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Logan head coach, Sam Zwieg
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska's Evan Gamoke
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!