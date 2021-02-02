High school basketball: Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls remain atop AP polls

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team is still ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the latest state poll from The Associated Press, which was released Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers, who won all three of their games last week and improved to 13-0, received all seven first-place votes. Tomah (12-7), which dropped three games this past week, fell out of the rankings after sitting at No. 8 a week ago.

The Blair-Taylor boys (15-1) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Division 4, where Cashton (16-1) and Bangor (14-2) are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Aquinas girls (17-0) remained the No. 1 team in Division 3 and received all seven first-place votes. Prairie du Chien (14-1) stayed at No. 3 behind Lake Mills in D3.

In Division 4, the Bangor girls (14-1) held firm at No. 2 behind Mishicot. Blair-Taylor (14-2) moved up one spot to No. 6 in D4, while Cashton (11-5) fell one spot to No. 10.

