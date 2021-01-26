High school basketball: Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls still No.1

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team broke away from Whitefish Bay and took over the No. 1 spot in Division 2 as state rankings were released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers (10-0) received six of the eight first-place votes and had 78 voting points. Whitefish Bay (15-1) took over the No. 2 spot with 72 voting points. Tomah (11-4) also jumped two spots to the No. 8 position in Division 2.

Blair-Taylor's boys (12-1) held at No. 5 in Division 4, where Cashton (12-1) dropped three spots to No. 9. Bangor (11-2) received votes but did not make the top 10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Aquinas girls (17-0), who are shut down until WIAA tournament time due to COVID-19 contacts, are still No. 1 in Division 3. The Blugolds received seven first-place votes, while No. 2 Lake Mills (16-1) received one. Aquinas beat the L-Cats 75-60 this season.

Prairie du Chien (13-1), which has only lost to Aquinas, is third in Division 3.

The Coulee Region still has three of the top 10 teams in Division 4 with Bangor (10-1) second, Blair-Taylor (11-2) seventh and Cashton (9-3) ninth. The Cardinals received three first-place votes and are behind No. 1 Mishicot (8-2).

West Salem (6-1) received votes in Division 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.