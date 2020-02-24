High school basketball: Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls still No. 1 in AP poll; La Crosse Central boys drop to No. 4

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the lastest Associated Press poll, which was released Monday, while Central fell two spots to No. 4, behind second-ranked Seymour and third-ranked Nicolet.

The Hilltoppers, who received seven of eight first-place votes and sit at 20-1, completed a regular-season sweep of the Red Raiders (16-5) with a 60-54 win last Tuesday.

Central might get another chance to take down Onalaska; the two teams could meet in a Division 2 sectional semifinal come postseason. The Hilltoppers were given a No. 1 seed in their WIAA sectional, for which the brackets were released Sunday. The Red Raiders are a No. 2 seed in the same pod.

In Division 5, the Bangor boys fell two spots to No. 4 after the Cardinals (19-1) had their perfect season ended with a 65-47 loss at Black River Falls on Feb. 17. Blair-Taylor (19-2) moved up one spot to No. 2.

The Aquinas girls (20-1) received seven of eight first-place votes and remained No. 1 in Division 4, where Melrose-Mindoro (21-1) stayed at No. 3.

The Blugolds, who earned a No. 1 seed in their Division 4 sectional, begin postseason play Friday against the winner of Darlington and Wisconsin Heights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}