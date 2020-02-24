High school basketball: Onalaska boys, Aquinas girls still No. 1 in AP poll; La Crosse Central boys drop to No. 4

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the lastest Associated Press poll, which was released Monday, while Central fell two spots to No. 4, behind second-ranked Seymour and third-ranked Nicolet.
The Hilltoppers, who received seven of eight first-place votes and sit at 20-1, completed a regular-season sweep of the Red Raiders (16-5) with a 60-54 win last Tuesday.
Central might get another chance to take down Onalaska; the two teams could meet in a Division 2 sectional semifinal come postseason. The Hilltoppers were given a No. 1 seed in their WIAA sectional, for which the brackets were released Sunday. The Red Raiders are a No. 2 seed in the same pod.
In Division 5, the Bangor boys fell two spots to No. 4 after the Cardinals (19-1) had their perfect season ended with a 65-47 loss at Black River Falls on Feb. 17. Blair-Taylor (19-2) moved up one spot to No. 2.
The Aquinas girls (20-1) received seven of eight first-place votes and remained No. 1 in Division 4, where Melrose-Mindoro (21-1) stayed at No. 3.
The Blugolds, who earned a No. 1 seed in their Division 4 sectional, begin postseason play Friday against the winner of Darlington and Wisconsin Heights.
The Mustangs also earned a top seed in their sectional and will host the winner of C-FC and Mondovi on Friday.
Bangor (21-1) held firm at No. 3 in Division 5, where Blair-Taylor (17-5) and Cashton (18-4) continue to receive votes.
The Cardinals, who are a No. 1 seed in their sectional, have a first-round bye before hosting the winner of Plum City/Elmwood and Independence on Friday.
The Eagles are a No. 3 seed in the same sectional and host Granton on Tuesday. The Wildcats, who are also in the same pod, are a No. 4 seed and host Pittsville on Tuesday.
In Division 2, Onalaska (17-5) dropped three spots to No. 9 after its loss at Central (16-6), which received votes in Division 2.
Those two teams could meet again in the postseason in a Division 2 regional final. The Hilltoppers are a No. 2 seed and the Red Raiders a No. 3 seed in the same pod, despite Central winning both regular-season matchups. Onalaska opens postseason play against the winner of Medford and Rice Lake, while Central will play the winner of Logan and Tomah.
Prairie du Chien (16-6) and Arcadia (19-3) received votes in Division 3.