High school basketball: Onalaska boys beat Aquinas in MVC opener

In Onalaska High School’s first three boys basketball games, Carson Arenz wasn’t satisfied with his long-range shooting. Tyrell Stuttley, on the other hand, wanted to be more physical – and effective – in the paint.

It was mission accomplished for each on Thursday night.

Arenz, a 6-foot-5 senior, drained his first three 3-pointers and 5 of 10 on the night for 16 points in just over 18 minutes to spark the Hilltoppers to a 75-37 MVC victory over Aquinas at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Stuttley, meanwhile, used his 6-5 chiseled frame to outmuscle the Blugolds inside to the tune of a game-high 17 points and four rebounds while playing about half the contest.

Arenz and Stuttley were two of 13 players who scored for Onalaska (4-0, 1-0), which opened MVC action with an impressive win. After winning its season opener, Aquinas (1-3, 0-1) has lost three straight.

“It was nice, because the first two games I think I shot 1-for-9 (from 3-point), so it was pretty nice to come out and shoot very well,” said Arenz, who hit two 3-pointers in the first two minutes as Onalaska bolted to an 8-0 lead.

“Tonight it was nice, too, as my teammates set me up really well. I was in wide open spots and got wide open shots.”