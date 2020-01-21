High school basketball: Onalaska boys beat Chippewa Falls for eighth win in a row

“(Stuttley) had a favorable matchup inside, and we exploited it when we had a chance,” Kowal said. “I still thought he could have finished some more plays and (that he) made some mistakes, but he did enough.”

That run came after Chippewa Falls standout Peyton Rogers-Schmidt picked up his third foul with 11:20 left in the first half. With Rogers-Schmidt on the bench — and with the Hilltoppers switching to a zone — the Cardinals, who shot 38 percent from the floor in the first half, struggled offensively.

But Chippewa Falls junior Joe Reuter, who scored a team-high 18 points, hit a pair of 3s and helped the Cardinals cut the deficit to single digits multiple times late in the first half.

“There’s a lot of teams that come down here — and Onalaska’s such a great team — they come down here, and they get down a little bit, and then they fold. And our guys didn’t do that,” Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said.

Rogers-Schmidt got going in the second half after his team trailed 35-22 at the break; he scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half. But Stuttley, Arenz and Kick didn’t let up.