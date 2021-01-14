High school basketball: Onalaska boys fight off Wisconsin Rapids

ONALASKA -- As good as the Onalaska High School boys basketball team can be on offense -- dominating in the paint with Gavin McGrath, in transition with Victor Desmond, or around the perimeter with seemingly everyone else-- it is well aware that defense will separate it from opponents.
The Hilltoppers flexed those defensive muscles in their 65-38 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse, holding the Red Raiders to 14 points in the first half.
“It’s a big deal to us. It’s a big focus for us every game, to keep the other team from scoring,” said McGrath, who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. “As long as we score more points than them, we win, so the less points they score, the more likely it is for us to win.”
The Hilltoppers (7-0), ranked fifth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, quickly expanded their first half lead with a flurry of 3-pointers, as senior Evan Gamoke hit three and freshman Isaac Skemp two from behind the arc. McGrath had 10 of his points before halftime as Onalaska led 39-14 at the break.
The Hilltoppers had four players in double figures -- McGrath with 12, Skemp with 11, and Desmond and senior Albert Romero each with 10 points -- while Gamoke finished with nine points, but Desmond said that it’s the other side of the ball that is really Onalaska’s calling card.
“I feel like we are probably the best defensive team in the state. I know that’s a big thing to say, but we put a lot of time into it,” he said. “It’s just such a big focus for us. When we get going on the defensive end, I don’t know if there’s anyone that can stop us.”
With the 6-foot-11 McGrath -- a North Dakota commit -- blocking shots, altering releases, and making anyone looking to drive at the hoop think twice, the length and athleticism on the perimeter for Onalaska can really shine.
“They just all complement each other so well,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “Our goal is to be able to guard with no help, but if we ever need it, we’ve got Gavin there. Those guys trust that he’ll be there.”
Senior Dylan Lisitza led all scorers with 14 points for the Red Raiders (1-6), while junior Jabari Anderson added nine as Wisconsin Rapids shot just 32 percent (16 of 50).
Having a shot-blocker extraordinaire in McGrath over his shoulder, the 6-foot-7 Desmond can play the aggressive style of defense he likes, which can lead to the transition dunks that he’s always seeking.
“It gives us a lot more freedom,” said Desmond, who had two such dunks on Thursday. “Jumping passes, getting up the lane a little bit more, gambling a little bit more -- all because we know we have that security sitting in the paint. We love having Gavin around.”
Kowal said that from a coaching perspective, having McGrath allows Onalaska to really open the playbook on defense.
“When you have that anchor inside, you can really change your schemes on the perimeter to fluster and frustrate teams,” said Kowal. “When they finally do get by us, you’ve got 6-foot-11 standing there ready to block it.”
The starters exited the game with more than 12 minutes to play for the Hilltoppers, allowing for some extra rest before Onalaska will face Menomonee Falls, ranked fifth in Division 1, on Saturday at the Midwest Players Classic.
The Phoenix (8-2), are led by two of the state’s top juniors in Seth Trimble and Steven Clay, who together average nearly 47 points per game.
“It will be a real test for our defense and hopefully we can, in the next 48 hours, come up with some schemes to slow those guys down a bit,” Kowal said of the challenge. “I think the biggest thing is offensively, we have to make sure that we’re taking care of the ball, being strong with the ball, and balanced on offense. Getting the ball inside when it’s there, knocking down shots when necessary, and getting a multitude of guys that are scoring.”
Even on nights where the offense might struggle, Kowal knows that the defense can keep Onalaska in the mix against anyone.
“We’ve got a good mix of size and quickness, and more importantly, we’ve got kids that really buy into it. It’s a testament to the kids,” Kowal said. “Not everyone at the high school level wants to buy in like that. But in order to be an elite team, and to be able to survive difficult shooting nights, that’s how you have to play.”