High school basketball: Onalaska boys fight off Wisconsin Rapids

“I feel like we are probably the best defensive team in the state. I know that’s a big thing to say, but we put a lot of time into it,” he said. “It’s just such a big focus for us. When we get going on the defensive end, I don’t know if there’s anyone that can stop us.”

With the 6-foot-11 McGrath -- a North Dakota commit -- blocking shots, altering releases, and making anyone looking to drive at the hoop think twice, the length and athleticism on the perimeter for Onalaska can really shine.

“They just all complement each other so well,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “Our goal is to be able to guard with no help, but if we ever need it, we’ve got Gavin there. Those guys trust that he’ll be there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Dylan Lisitza led all scorers with 14 points for the Red Raiders (1-6), while junior Jabari Anderson added nine as Wisconsin Rapids shot just 32 percent (16 of 50).

Having a shot-blocker extraordinaire in McGrath over his shoulder, the 6-foot-7 Desmond can play the aggressive style of defense he likes, which can lead to the transition dunks that he’s always seeking.